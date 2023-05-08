Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bolivian General Who Captured Che Guevara Passes Away at 84

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A National Hero and His Legacy: Remembering Bolivian General Gary Prado Salmo

On May 8, 2023, the world mourned the loss of a national hero from Bolivia. General Gary Prado Salmo, who captured the Argentina-born Cuban revolutionary Ernesto Che Guevara, passed away at the age of 84. His son, Gary Prado Arauz, announced the news on Facebook and expressed his gratitude to those who supported his family during this difficult time. Salmo’s legacy of love, honesty, and grace will live on, as he leaves behind a remarkable story of bravery and sacrifice.

Salmo was born in 1938 and joined the Bolivian army at a young age. He rose through the ranks and became a respected general known for his leadership and tactical skills. However, his most significant achievement came in 1967 when he led the operation that captured Che Guevara, one of the most iconic figures in Latin American history.

Guevara, who was a close associate of Fidel Castro, had been fighting against the Bolivian government with a group of guerrilla fighters. Salmo and his troops received intelligence about their location and launched a joint operation with the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to capture them. After several weeks of intense fighting, Guevara was captured on October 9, 1967.

The capture of Che Guevara was a significant victory for Salmo and his troops, as it marked the end of a long and bloody battle. However, it was also a turning point in Salmo’s life, as he became a national hero and a symbol of the Bolivian government’s fight against communism. His bravery and dedication to his country earned him widespread admiration and respect, both in Bolivia and around the world.

Salmo’s role in the capture of Che Guevara was not without controversy, however. Some criticized him for working with the CIA and accused him of betraying the ideals of the revolution. Others argued that Guevara was a violent revolutionary who deserved to be captured and brought to justice. Regardless of the debate, Salmo remained a respected figure in Bolivian history, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

In 1981, Salmo suffered a tragic accident that left him paralyzed in the spine. Despite his injury, he continued to serve his country until he retired from the army in 1988. Throughout his life, he remained committed to his values of love, honesty, and grace, and he passed them on to his family and friends.

Salmo’s death is a loss to Bolivia and the world, but his legacy will continue to inspire those who value bravery, sacrifice, and dedication to one’s country. His story is a reminder that even in the darkest of times, there are individuals who are willing to stand up for what they believe in and make a difference in the world. As we remember General Gary Prado Salmo, let us honor his legacy and strive to live up to his example of love, honesty, and grace.

