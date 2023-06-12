Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bonnie Schloegl Passes Away Unexpectedly – Condolences

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bonnie Schloegl Obituary: Sauk Centre, Minnesota

On June 6, 2023, at the age of 73, Bonnie L. Schloegl of Sauk Centre, Minnesota, passed away suddenly at her home. Her funeral was handled by Sauk Centre’s Patton-Schad Funeral and Cremation Services, with a Mass of Christian Burial held at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre, presided over by Rev. Jeremy Theis. Bonnie’s parents and husband, Arthur Schloegl, both passed away before March 12, 2020, and their daughter, Nicole Schloegl, passed away on February 18, 2022.

Early Life and Family

Bonnie Louise Henry was born on November 25, 1949, in Sauk Centre, Minnesota, to parents George and Erma (Klein) Henry. She was raised and educated in the Sauk Centre area and eventually settled down with her future husband Art, whom she wed on March 9, 1968. They settled on a dairy farm southeast of Grey Eagle and brought up three kids there. The couple continued their nomadic lifestyle while Art worked in the construction industry, eventually settling near Buffalo Lake. To be nearer to loved ones, they relocated back to Sauk Centre.

Funeral and Visitation

The Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre was open from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, and the church was open from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday for a time of visitation. On Monday at 4 o’clock, there was a parish prayer service held at the funeral home. The funeral service was held on Tuesday, June 13 at 11 AM at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre, presided over by Rev. Jeremy Theis. There was a burial at the church cemetery.

Mourning a Loss

Bonnie Schloegl’s sudden passing has left her loved ones in shock and grief. Her impact on the community and the lives of those around her will be greatly missed. She was known for her kind heart, warm smile, and her love for her family. As her family and friends mourn her loss, they take comfort in knowing that she is now reunited with those who have passed before her.

A Life Remembered

Bonnie Schloegl was known for her generosity, her love of family, and her unwavering faith. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and her family will always remember her for the love and joy she brought into their lives. Her passing leaves a void in the lives of those who knew her, but her memory will live on through the stories and memories shared by those who loved her.

A Final Farewell

Bonnie Schloegl’s passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the moments we have with those we love. As her family and friends say their final goodbyes, they take solace in the knowledge that she is now at peace and reunited with loved ones who have passed before her. Bonnie Schloegl’s legacy will live on through the memories of those who knew her and loved her. Rest in peace, Bonnie Schloegl.

