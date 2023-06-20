Dead – Death – Obituary News : Boss reaches pinnacle but cheats death twice

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

When Both Cheat Death Elixir and Flame Shield Enchantment Popped: My Experience

Recently, I had a harrowing experience while playing Hardcore mode in a popular game. I was facing a pinnacle boss when both my Cheat Death Elixir and Flame Shield Enchantment popped at the same time. Unfortunately, this resulted in my untimely death. Here’s a clip of the incident: Htps://clips.twitch.tv/CrunchyBumblingSpindleEagleEye-zo4M22UOx-NiKTOw

The Incident

As you can see in the clip, at around 10 seconds, my Cheat Death potion procced. Simultaneously, my flame wall was also active, despite not having pressed it. This indicated that the enchantment had also procced. I am unsure as to why this happened since the order is usually Enchantment > Cheat Death Potion.

Nevertheless, I am not writing this to complain or vent my frustration. Instead, I want to highlight the need for a better UI for buffs. Currently, I have too many buffs, and it was impossible for me to notice that I had popped either of the two. As a result, I lost my character in Hardcore mode.

The Need for a Better UI for Buffs

Buffs, debuffs, and other status effects are crucial elements in any game. They can make or break a character’s performance, and players need to keep track of them. However, when there are too many buffs, it becomes difficult to notice when a new one is added or when an existing one is removed.

In my case, my Cheat Death Elixir and Flame Shield Enchantment popped simultaneously, resulting in my death. However, I had no way of knowing that this had happened because I had too many buffs. A better UI for buffs could have prevented this from happening.

Improvements for the UI

There are a few ways in which the UI for buffs can be improved:

1. Grouping Buffs

Grouping buffs can help players keep track of them better. For instance, buffs that provide protection could be grouped together, while buffs that provide offensive bonuses could be grouped differently. This would make it easier for players to notice when a new buff is added or when an existing one is removed.

2. Displaying Buff Duration

Displaying the duration of buffs could also help players keep track of them better. If players know how long a buff will last, they can plan their actions accordingly. This would prevent situations like mine where I had no idea that my Cheat Death Elixir and Flame Shield Enchantment had popped.

3. Making Cheat Death a Debuff

As suggested earlier, making Cheat Death a debuff could also improve the UI for buffs. This would make it easier for players to notice when the potion has procced. Additionally, it would prevent situations like mine where I had no idea that my Cheat Death Elixir had popped.

Conclusion

In conclusion, my experience with both my Cheat Death Elixir and Flame Shield Enchantment popping at the same time highlights the need for a better UI for buffs. Buffs are essential elements in any game, and players need to keep track of them. By improving the UI, developers can help players avoid situations like mine, where I lost my character in Hardcore mode due to too many buffs.

