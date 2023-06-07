Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bossa Nova Icon Astrud Gilberto Dies at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Astrud Gilberto: The Girl Behind The Success of “The Girl from Ipanema”

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Astrud Gilberto, the Brazilian singer who gained international recognition in the 1960s for her contributions to the bossa nova genre. Gilberto, who was born in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil on March 29, 1940, passed away on Monday night at the age of 83.

The Announcement of Gilberto’s Passing

The news of Astrud Gilberto’s death has been blowing shock waves across the music industry, causing people to mourn her demise. Gilberto’s son, Marcelo Gilberto, who is also a musician, confirmed the news of his mother’s passing. He did not disclose the reason behind her death, but it is apparent that Gilberto’s health had been deteriorating for the past few times and she had turned too old.

Astrud Gilberto’s Illustrious Career

Astrud Gilberto gained international fame during the 1960s when she collaborated with the noted musician and composer Antonio Carlos Jobim. Her most famous recording is the song titled “The Girl from Ipanema,” which was originally released in 1963 as a collaboration between João Gilberto (her husband at that time) and Jobim. Eventually, the song became a global hit and an iconic bossa nova track. Gilberto’s soft and melodic vocals brought a unique charm to the song and captured the imagination of audiences worldwide.

In an interview with WHYY’s Fresh Air in 1978, Gilberto said that she had fun doing it and enjoyed being a part of it. Gilberto’s contribution to the bossa nova genre will always be remembered, and her legacy will continue to live on through her music.

Conclusion

Astrud Gilberto’s passing is a great loss to the music industry and her fans worldwide. Her contribution to the bossa nova genre will always be remembered, and her music will continue to inspire generations to come. Our deepest condolences go out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Astrud Gilberto.

Astrud Gilberto death Bossa Nova music Astrud Gilberto legacy Brazilian music Jazz singers

News Source : Amzad Khan

Source Link :What Happened To Astrud Gilberto? Iconic Voice of Bossa Nova, Passes Away at 83/