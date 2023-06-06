Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bossa Nova Singer Astrud Gilberto Dies at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Astrud Gilberto, Singer of “The Girl From Ipanema,” Passes Away at 83

Astrud Gilberto, the Brazilian singer whose rendition of “The Girl From Ipanema” helped popularize bossa nova around the world, passed away at the age of 83. Her collaborator Paul Ricci announced her passing on social media, although no cause of death has been reported.

Early Life and Career

Astrud Gilberto was born Astrud Evangelina Weinert in Bahia, Brazil, to a German father and a Brazilian mother. She spent most of her childhood in Rio de Janeiro and married bossa nova pioneer João Gilberto in 1959 when she was 19. Although the couple only stayed together for a few years, Astrud kept his name for the rest of her life.

International Success with “The Girl From Ipanema”

In 1963, João Gilberto went to New York to record the album Getz/Gilbert with jazz artist Stan Getz, and Astrud accompanied him. During the recording session, producer Creed Taylor wanted to record a version of the Brazilian song “Garota De Ipanema” in English. Astrud, whose father was a language professor, was the only Brazilian present who spoke English and was asked to record the vocals. Despite having no prior recording experience, Astrud’s dreamy and casual rendition of “The Girl From Ipanema” became a massive international hit, peaking at #5 in the US and winning the Grammy for Song Of The Year.

Although she was reportedly paid nothing for the recording, the success of “The Girl From Ipanema” led to opportunities in movies, such as Don Siegel’s The Hanged Man, and her debut LP The Astrud Gilberto Album in 1965. She divorced João Gilberto around this time and moved to the US. She went on to tour with Stan Getz and continued to record music throughout her career.

Legacy and Retirement

Astrud Gilberto’s unique style and voice had a significant impact on the bossa nova genre and influenced many musicians throughout the years. In 1996, she collaborated with George Michael on the Brazilian song “Desafinado” for the benefit compilation Red Hot + Rio. She retired from music in 2002, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire new generations of listeners.

Astrud Gilberto’s passing is a significant loss to the music industry, but her contributions and influence will live on forever.

News Source : Tom Breihan

Source Link :Bossa Nova Star Astrud Gilberto Dead At 83/