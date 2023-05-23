Dead – Death – Obituary News : Boston Marathon icon Rick Hoyt dies with father pushing wheelchair

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rick Hoyt, Iconic Boston Marathon Participant, Passes Away at 61

Rick Hoyt, the quadriplegic participant of the Boston Marathon and other races alongside his father, has passed away at the age of 61 due to complications with his respiratory system. Hoyt and his father, Dick, were fixtures in the road race and triathlon worlds for over 40 years, inspiring millions of people with disabilities to believe in themselves and accomplish extraordinary things.

A Boston Marathon Icon

Rick Hoyt had cerebral palsy, which left him a quadriplegic, but he and his father became as much a part of the Boston Marathon as sore feet or Heartbreak Hill. With Dick Hoyt pushing, the two completed the course 32 times. The Boston Athletic Association presents a Rick & Dick Hoyt Award each April to someone who exhibits their spirit through advocacy and inclusion.

“Rick Hoyt will always be remembered as a Boston Marathon icon and for personifying the ‘Yes You Can’ mentality that defined Team Hoyt,” the BAA said in a statement. “We are fortunate to have been able to call Rick a friend, mentor, pioneer, and Boston Marathon finisher.”

A Legacy of Accomplishments

The father and son pair also participated in more than 1,000 other races, including duathlons and triathlons. In 1992, they completed a run and bike across the U.S. that covered 3,735 miles in 45 days.

In 2013, a statue of father and son was erected near the Boston Marathon’s starting line in Hopkinton to honor their legacy. Dick Hoyt passed away in 2021.

A Lasting Inspiration

“It’s hard to believe they both have now passed on but their legacy will never die. Dick and Rick Hoyt have inspired millions around the world,” said Dave McGillivray, the race director of the Boston Marathon and other events that the Hoyts participated in.

“We will always be grateful, Rick, for your courage, determination, tenacity and willingness to give of yourself so that others, too, could believe in themselves, set goals and make a difference in this world as you have,” McGillivray said.

A Message of Inclusion and Empowerment

The Hoyts’ message of inclusion and empowerment resonated with people all over the world, and their legacy continues to inspire new generations of athletes with disabilities. Rick Hoyt’s passing is a reminder of the tremendous impact that he and his father had on the world of sports and on the lives of countless individuals who were inspired by their story.

As the world mourns the loss of Rick Hoyt, his memory will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched and the countless accomplishments he inspired.

Boston Marathon Father-son duo Adaptive sports Disability advocacy Inspirational athletes

News Source : Westerly Sun

Source Link :Rick Hoyt, a Boston Marathon fixture with father pushing wheelchair, has died | Latest News/