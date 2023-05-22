Dead – Death – Obituary News : Boston Marathon legend Rick Hoyt dies at 61

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Boston Marathon Icon Rick Hoyt Passes Away at 61

The world of marathon and triathlon racing has lost a true icon with the passing of Rick Hoyt on March 22, 2022. Hoyt was a longtime staple on the Boston Marathon course, pushed in his wheelchair by his father Dick for decades. Rick had cerebral palsy, which left him a quadriplegic.

In 1977, Rick told his father Dick that he wanted to take part in a charity run for a lacrosse player who was paralyzed in an accident. Dick pushed Rick for the race, after which Rick told his father, “When I’m running I don’t feel handicapped.” Over the next few decades, the Hoyts completed more than 1,000 races together, including 32 Boston Marathons.

When Dick retired from running, other athletes kept Rick in the race. Rick announced his own retirement in 2021, but he kept inspiring people. The Hoyt family has been preparing for the first Dick Hoyt Memorial road race this weekend, in honor of Rick’s father who died in 2021. Plans for that event are currently on hold. “We will be making a decision on whether that will still happen on Saturday or be postponed until a later date,” the family said in a statement Monday.

In announcing Rick’s death, the family released this statement:

“It is with profound sadness that the Hoyt Family announce the passing of our beloved brother and uncle, Rick Hoyt this morning. Rick was 61-years-old. Rick passed away due to complications with his respiratory system.

“As so many knew, Rick along with our father, Dick, were icons in the road race and triathlon worlds for over 40 years and inspired millions of people with disabilities to believe in themselves, set goals and accomplish extraordinary things. Rick was also a pioneer in education. His mother Judy Hoyt changed the laws allowing her son to be educated alongside his non-disabled peers. His family is heartbroken and requests time to grieve and will share details as they become available.”

Rick and Dick Hoyt’s story has been an inspiration to many. They have shown the world that anything is possible if you have the determination and the will to achieve it. Their legacy will live on as they continue to inspire generations to come.

Rick’s passing is a great loss not only to his family but also to the entire marathon and triathlon community. He will always be remembered as a symbol of hope and inspiration. The world will never forget the impact that Rick and Dick Hoyt have had on the world of sports and on the lives of millions of people with disabilities. Rest in peace, Rick.

Team Hoyt Boston Marathon legend Disability rights advocate Father-son bond Inspirational athlete

News Source : wbz

Source Link :Rick Hoyt, Boston Marathon icon, dies at 61/