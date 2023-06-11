Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bountiful Resident Dies by Suicide – Condolences

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Let’s Paint the Town in Teal: A Tribute to Will Tolton

The news of Will Tolton’s suicide has left the community in shock and grief. The Tolton family is going through a difficult time, and as members of the community, it is our responsibility to show them our love and support. Let’s come together to paint the town in teal, a color that represents awareness for mental health issues.

Wear Teal to Show Your Support

Let’s show the Tolton family how much we care by wearing teal, a color that represents awareness for mental health issues. Choose a shade of teal that complements your skin tone and wear it proudly. Whether it’s a shirt, a ribbon, or an accessory, let’s all wear something teal to show our support.

Tie a Bow and Keep the Momentum Going

To keep the momentum going, let’s tie a bow around a tree in our yard, the mailbox, the post, or the doorknob of our home. It’s a small gesture, but it shows that we are united in supporting the Tolton family. Let’s keep the bows up until the funeral services, which will be disclosed at a later time.

Visit the Tolton Home and the Vigil

If you want to show your support in person, you can visit the Tolton home at 853 Heritage Pointe Circle, West Bountiful. There will be a basket of ribbons on the front porch that you can take and use to tie a bow. You can also attend the vigil that will take place the following evening.

Acquire Memorabilia and Share Your Love Story

If you are interested in acquiring any of the Tolton family’s belongings, you are welcome to visit a location at 3415 Medford Drive. Take a picture of the item and caption it with the name of the municipality and state where the love first blossomed. This will be a beautiful tribute to Will and his family.

Conclusion

The Tolton family is going through a difficult time, and as members of the community, it is our responsibility to show them our love and support. Let’s paint the town in teal, tie bows, visit the Tolton home, attend the vigil, and share our love stories. Together, we can honor Will’s memory and support his family through this challenging period.

