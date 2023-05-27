Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bountiful Resident’s Death Mourned by Family

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes: The Death of Madolin Morley

Madolin Morley, a sophomore at Viewmont High School in Bountiful, Utah, passed away on May 23, 2023, after a tragic accident at a pool party. According to her family, Madolin was in a hammock when an ornamental pole or rock wall fell on her. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she did not survive her injuries.

A Life Remembered

Madolin Morley was born on September 19, 2006, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Weston Jay Morley and Melissa Sanford Morley. She spent almost 16 years of her childhood with a loving family in the tranquil West Bountiful, surrounded by the house meadows. Her obituary describes her as pure, kind, and wise beyond her years, a friend to everyone, and surrounded by devoted pals.

At Viewmont High School, Madolin was known for her hard work, kind heart, and quick wit. She was frequently observed working on a project, helping her mother, studying for exams, and cracking jokes at home. Her passing has left a hole in the hearts of her family, friends, and community.

Saying Goodbye

According to Madolin Morley’s obituary, loved ones can make a visit to the Church of Jesus Christ in West Bountiful, Utah, on Tuesday, May 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. to express their sympathy and support. The funeral services will be held at the same location on May 31 at 11:00. Visitors are welcome from 9:30 to 10:30 prior to the services. The graveside ceremonies will take place in the Bountiful Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West, in Bountiful, Utah. People can also give in Madolin’s memory to the Primary Children’s Hospital or offer their thoughts and prayers to the Morley family.

An Unfortunate Accident

According to West Bountiful authorities, Madolin Morley was killed when a rock pillar holding up a hammock collapsed on top of her. The incident happened at a home around 800 West (Onion Street) and Heritage Point Lane at about 1:30 in the afternoon, according to West Bountiful police. A group of teenagers was enjoying a pool party in the backyard when a decorative post, which was described as a rock pillar, toppled over and injured a 16-year-old girl. Morley was seriously hurt when the pillar fell, and she was brought to the hospital, where she later passed away.

A Tragic Loss

The death of Madolin Morley is a tragedy that has left her family, friends, and community reeling. She was a bright light in the world, and her passing has left a void that cannot be filled. As her loved ones gather to mourn her loss and celebrate her life, we offer our deepest condolences and thoughts for her family and friends during this difficult time.

May Madolin Morley rest in peace.

