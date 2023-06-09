Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bountiful Utah Mourns Victim Madolin Morley’s Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Death of Madolin Morley

Madolin Morley, a sophomore at Viewmont High School in Bountiful, Utah, passed away unexpectedly on May 23, 2023. The cause of her death was an accident that occurred during a pool party celebration with her friends.

A Life Remembered

Madolin was described as a pure and kind-hearted individual who was wise beyond her years. She was a friend to all and always put others before herself. Her obituary has received an outpouring of condolences from friends, family, and supporters.

Madolin was born on September 19, 2006, in Salt Lake City, Utah, and spent almost 16 years of her childhood with her loving family in quiet West Bountiful. She will be remembered as a beacon of light for her family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements

Visitors can pay their respects at the Church of Jesus Christ in West Bountiful, Utah, on Tuesday, May 30, from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral services will be held at the same location on May 31 at 11:00 a.m., with visitors welcome from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to services. Graveside ceremonies will take place at Bountiful Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West, in Bountiful, Utah. People can also donate in Madolin’s memory to Primary Children’s Hospital or offer their thoughts and prayers to the Morley family.

The Accident

According to West Bountiful police, Madolin was enjoying a backyard pool party with her friends when a decorative rock pillar supporting a hammock collapsed on top of her. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at a home on 800 West (Onion Street) and Heritage Point Lane. Madolin was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, where she later passed away.

A Tragic Loss

The death of Madolin Morley has left her family, friends, and community in shock and grief. She was a bright and promising young woman who had a positive impact on those around her. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew her, and her passing serves as a reminder to cherish every moment with loved ones.

May Madolin’s soul rest in peace.

