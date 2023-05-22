Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bournemouth trial: Pathologist’s cause of death findings

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pathologist Testifies in Trial of Alex Banda for Murder of Daniel Upson

Experienced pathologist Basil Purdue gave evidence in the trial of Alex Banda, who is accused of murdering Daniel Upson at Chapman’s Hotel in Frances Road, Bournemouth in December last year. The pathologist told the jury that both head injury and drug intoxication had a “more than minimal” impact on Mr Upson.

Autopsy Findings

Dr Purdue carried out an autopsy on Mr Upson’s body on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Initially, he gave a preliminary cause of death as undetermined, pending further laboratory investigations in relation to neuropathology and toxicology. Following subsequent investigations, Dr Purdue provided a cause of death as the combined effects of head injury and drug intoxication, with the specific drugs involved being heroin, methadone, and cocaine.

Impact of Head Injury and Drug Intoxication

Dr Purdue told the court that neither factor could be ignored, and it was not possible to apportion blame between them with any precision. The level of heroin in Mr Upson’s system was in a range associated with death or significant intoxication depending on the tolerance of the individual taking it. The level of this drug, alongside the methadone, meant there was an increased risk of sedation or respiratory depression, which can impact the “basic housekeeping part of the brain.”

Physical Injuries

Mr Upson sustained a fracture to the lower part of his right jaw, which would have come from “severe” force. Dr Purdue confirmed that this was not something that happens from a trivial impact. There was also bruising and grazing to other parts of the face. Referencing a neuropathology report, Dr Purdue said there was a moderate head injury, with “mild traumatic injuries” to the brain.

Drug Intoxication as a Cause of Death

The drug intoxication was described as moderate to severe. Dr Purdue was asked if the drug intoxication alone could have been a cause of death if there was not a head injury. He said he would have found it “unusual” for this to be the case with someone who was a regular drug user like Mr Upson.

Denial of Murder and Assault by Beating

Banda, of Frobisher Avenue, Poole, denies murder and assault by beating. The trial continues.

News Source : Jason Lewis

Source Link :Bournemouth murder trial: Pathologist’s findings on cause of death/