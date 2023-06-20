Dead – Death – Obituary News : Boxer Jim McCourt dies at 79 in Belfast

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Jim McCourt: A Legend in the Boxing World

Jim McCourt, a native of Leeson Street off the Falls Road in West Belfast, was a legendary figure in the world of boxing. He won numerous titles in the mid-1960s, including Olympic and European bronze medals before going on to win the Commonwealth gold at the Games in Jamaica in 1966.

McCourt started his boxing career at the Immaculata club in the west of the city under the guidance of Ned McCormick and Eddie Shaw. He brought seven Irish titles back to the club, establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with in the sport.

Known for his defensive skills, McCourt won a lightweight bronze medal at the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo. He lost out in controversial circumstances in the semi-final against Russia’s Velikton Barannikov on the narrowest of split decisions, having defeated South Korea’s Bun Nam Seo, Pakistan’s Ghulam Sarwar, and Spain’s Domingo Barrera along the way.

Despite the disappointment of missing out on the gold medal, McCourt did not give up. He defeated the eventual champion, Jozef Grudzien from Poland, shortly after the Games and followed up with a bronze in the following year’s European Championships held in East Germany, proving himself to be one of the world’s best.

After moving up to light-welterweight, Jim won the gold medal at the 1966 Commonwealth Games held in Kingston, Jamaica. He defeated Uganda’s Alex Odhiambo, Guyana’s Ivelaw Glen, and Belize’s David Dakers on his way to the final. Despite the sweltering heat and humidity, McCourt proved too good for Ghana’s Aaron Popoola in the final.

Although he could not continue his medal haul at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico, he was Ireland’s flag bearer for those Games, and his status as one of Ireland’s greats was already assured. In 2011, he was inducted into the Irish Boxing Hall of Fame, a testament to his remarkable achievements in the ring, where he was known for his exceptional defensive skills and counterpunching style.

Michael Hawkins, coach at Holy Trinity, recalls McCourt’s legacy, “He lost a disputed decision to Barannikov at the Tokyo Olympics, a very famous fight in the history of the sport. Olympic medals were very scarce before the recent run from the High-Performance Unit, so all those who came before did very well to win theirs. Jim was world-famous, just a class act. I remember he did an exhibition up in the All Saints club in Ballymena with Tony McAvoy, but Tony just couldn’t touch him – it really was an exhibition.”

McCourt was not just a skilled boxer; he was a gentleman with an affable personality who was always keen to follow the fortunes and encourage the next generation of boxers. Despite his fierce rivalries in the ring, he set them aside when he hung up his gloves. He and one of his great rivals from many battles in the Ulster Seniors, John Rodgers, later became close friends after working together for a time.

“They must have fought five or six times in the Ulsters,” Hawkins recalls. “They were arch-enemies in the boxing world, but all of a sudden, they started doing the doors at social clubs together, and they became lifetime friends. That was the way of Jim. He was just a legendary figure in the sport and someone who will be missed in boxing circles.”

In conclusion, Jim McCourt was a true legend in the world of boxing who will always be remembered for his remarkable achievements in the ring, his exceptional defensive skills, and his affable personality outside the ring. He was an inspiration to many aspiring boxers and a true icon of the sport.

News Source : Russell Bell

Source Link :Belfast’s Olympic boxing bronze medallist Jim McCourt dies at the age of 79/