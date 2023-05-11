Dead – Death – Obituary News : Boxer Kenneth Egano, 22, Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Filipino Boxer Kenneth Egano Dies After Slipping into Coma Following Fight

On Wednesday, the Filipino boxing community was struck with sadness as bantamweight fighter Kenneth Egano passed away. Egano had slipped into a coma after his fight with Jason Facularin, which he won by unanimous decision. The fight was part of Manny Pacquiao’s Blow-by-Blow event in Imus, Cavite, and Egano collapsed while waiting for the official result of the bout. Paramedics attended to him on top of the ring, and he was rushed to the hospital. The 22-year-old boxer underwent surgery on Sunday, but ultimately, he did not make it.

The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) shared their condolences on their official social media page on Wednesday, saying, “The entire agency of the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) mourns the passing of professional boxer Kenneth Egano. We extend our sympathies to Kenneth’s family, relatives, and friends. May his soul rest in peace.”

Egano had a professional record of 7-1 with three knockouts, and his death has left the boxing community in shock. Hall-of-Fame trainer Freddie Roach also extended his condolences, saying, “My condolences to the Egano family, the Filipino boxing community, and everyone affected by this loss. Rest in peace, Kenneth Egano.”

Manny Pacquiao, who organized the event, had vowed to shoulder Egano’s needs last week when the young boxer was still in critical condition. “There is nothing more precious than human life,” Pacquiao said, highlighting the importance of taking care of boxers’ health and safety in the sport.

The tragic incident has once again raised concerns about the safety of boxers, with many calling for stricter regulations and more attention to be paid to the health and wellbeing of fighters. Boxing has always been a controversial sport, with critics arguing that it is too violent and dangerous. However, for many, it is also a source of pride and a way to escape poverty and achieve success.

Boxing is a sport that requires tremendous physical and mental strength, discipline, and dedication. It is also a high-risk sport, where fighters are at risk of serious injury or even death. Despite the inherent dangers, boxing remains popular around the world, with millions tuning in to watch major fights and supporting their favorite boxers.

Organizations like the GAB play a crucial role in ensuring that boxers are protected and that the sport is regulated. The GAB oversees professional sports events in the Philippines and is responsible for enforcing rules and guidelines to ensure the safety of athletes. However, incidents like Egano’s death highlight the need for continued efforts to improve safety standards in boxing and other combat sports.

Many boxers come from disadvantaged backgrounds and see boxing as a way to improve their lives and provide for their families. However, the risks associated with the sport must not be ignored, and fighters should receive proper medical attention and support to ensure their health and wellbeing.

The boxing community is mourning the loss of Kenneth Egano, a young fighter who had his whole life ahead of him. His death serves as a reminder that more needs to be done to protect boxers and ensure their safety in the ring. It is up to everyone involved in the sport, from fighters to organizers to regulators, to work together to improve safety standards and prevent tragedies like this from happening again.

News Source : INQUIRER.net

Source Link :Filipino boxer Kenneth Egano, 22, passes away/