Dead – Death – Obituary News : Boxer Kenneth Egano dies at 22 in ring collapse

Filipino Boxing Prospect Kenneth Egano Dies at 22 After Suffering Brain Hemorrhage

Filipino boxer Kenneth Egano passed away at the age of 22 following his eight-round bout with Jason Facularin at the Imus Sports Gymnasium in Imus, Cavite. Egano was hospitalized after the fight due to a brain hemorrhage, which put him into a coma. Unfortunately, he did not recover from the injury and died shortly after. The Games and Amusements Board paid tribute to the late boxer, expressing their condolences to Egano’s family, relatives, and friends and wishing for his soul to rest in peace.

Egano was a bantamweight prospect who showed promise in the ring. In his last fight, he survived a knockdown but managed to come back to win the contest via decision. However, the brutal blows he received in the fight proved to be fatal. The news of Egano’s passing has devastated the Filipino boxing community, with many expressing their condolences and sadness over the loss.

Facularin, Egano’s opponent in the fatal bout, took to social media to express his grief. He wrote, “I didn’t expect that this will happen when we did our best. Why did it happen to us? Sorry that it happened. I hope you’re in a good place.” The tragedy has reminded everyone of the dangers of boxing and the sacrifices that boxers make every time they step into the ring.

The final fight of Egano’s career was part of the Blow by Blow series, which is run by Manny Pacquiao Promotions. The boxing legend immediately came to the aid of Egano and his family, paying for his medical fees. Pacquiao commented on the tragedy, saying, “There is nothing more precious than human life. Boxing is truly a dangerous sport, and the boxers deserve nothing but respect as they put their lives on the line. Other sports you play, but you don’t play boxing.”

The death of Egano is a tragic reminder of the risks involved in combat sports. While the sport of boxing has a long history and has produced some of the greatest athletes in the world, it also carries inherent risks that cannot be ignored. Egano’s passing has left a void in the Filipino boxing community, but his memory will be honored, and his legacy will live on. May he rest in peace.

News Source : Chisanga Malata

Source Link :Boxer Kenneth Egano dead at 22 after collapsing in ring despite Manny Pacquiao’s desperate bid to help/