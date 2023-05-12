Dead – Death – Obituary News : Boxer’s Death Linked to Brain Hemorrhage

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On May 10, 2023, Kenneth Egano, a celebrated Filipino boxer, passed away due to a brain hemorrhage. His untimely death left his fans and family members in shock and mourning. Since then, people have been curious about his health condition before his demise. This article aims to shed some light on Kenneth Egano’s health, his achievements, and his legacy.

Kenneth Egano was born on September 15, 1990, in Manila, Philippines. He grew up in a poor family and had to work hard to make ends meet. However, he had a passion for boxing from a young age and pursued it with dedication and discipline.

He started his professional boxing career in 2012 and quickly rose to fame with his impressive performances in the ring. He won the Philippine featherweight title in 2014, and the following year, he became the WBO Asia Pacific featherweight champion.

Kenneth Egano was known for his robust and resilient physique, which helped him achieve success in the ring. However, rumors about his health started circulating after he withdrew from a scheduled fight in 2022 due to an injury. Some reports claimed that he was suffering from a chronic illness, while others speculated that he was struggling with mental health issues.

However, Kenneth Egano never publicly addressed these rumors, and his family members have maintained silence about his health condition. It’s unclear whether the brain hemorrhage that caused his death was related to any pre-existing health condition.

Despite his short career, Kenneth Egano left a lasting impact on the Filipino boxing community. He was known for his aggressive style of fighting and his ability to knock out opponents with his powerful punches. He had a record of 23 wins (15 by knockout), three losses, and one draw.

In addition to his boxing achievements, Kenneth Egano was also a philanthropist who used his fame and fortune to help the underprivileged. He established a foundation that provided scholarships and financial assistance to children from impoverished families.

Kenneth Egano’s death has left a void in the Filipino boxing scene, and his fans and fellow boxers have expressed their condolences and paid tribute to him. Many have described him as a role model and an inspiration to young boxers.

Kenneth Egano’s untimely death has left many unanswered questions about his health and the circumstances that led to his brain hemorrhage. However, his legacy as a boxer and a philanthropist will live on, inspiring future generations of Filipino athletes and activists. We can only hope that his family finds solace in the fact that he made a significant impact on the world during his short time on earth.

