Dead – Death – Obituary News : Boy dies after mother punishes him in cold bath

Mother accused of holding nine-year-old son in cold bath until he died

A mother and her fiancé have been accused of murdering her nine-year-old son, Alfie Steele, by holding him in a cold bath until he died in February 2021. Carla Scott, 35, and Dirk Howell, 41, are accused of leaving the boy with 50 separate injuries across his head, back, legs and buttocks.

The 999 Call

Jurors were played Scott’s 999 call, in which she told the operator that she could “feel a rattle” on her son’s chest. She then claimed he had fallen asleep, despite him not breathing. PC Paul Pickering, a medically trained firearms officer who was in the first 999 crew to arrive at the scene, described Scott as “distressed” and found her wearing just a vest and knickers, kneeling over the naked body of her son.

The Scene

In bodycam footage, PC Pickering can be heard performing chest compressions to try and save Alfie. Describing the bedroom where Alfie was moved to after being found in the bath, a second police officer, PC Stacey Hegenbarth, said it was dirty and untidy, with a large, badly stained mattress on the floor. Downstairs, however, was “spotlessly clean” like a “show home”.

Background

Prosecutor Michelle Heeley KC told Coventry Crown Court that Alfie had endured a “sad home life” before his death. She said he suffered “assaults and cruelty, by being beaten, assaulted, punished with cold water and made to endure a life that no child should lead.” Howell, who had been in a relationship with Scott for 19 months and engaged to her for over a year, was banned from staying overnight at her address by social services. However, Ms Heeley said the pair “wilfully and continuously” flouted this rule.

The Accusations

Ms Heeley claims that both defendants “thought it was acceptable” to hit Alfie with “belts, or a slider – like a heavy-duty flip flop – and use other more sinister forms of punishment”. The court also heard that on one occasion, Alfie was forced to “stand outside, in the middle of the night and have cold water” thrown over him. He was also punished by dunkings in cold water. The prosecutor claimed Howell favoured “physical and psychological” forms of discipline.

The Trial

Scott, of Droitwich, denies murder, manslaughter, causing or allowing the death of Alfie and child cruelty offences against her son and other children. Howell, of Birmingham, has previously admitted child cruelty offences against other children. He denies murder, manslaughter, cruelty or causing or allowing the death of Alfie. The trial continues.

