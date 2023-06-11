Dead – Death – Obituary News : Brad Poindexter Passes Away: Death Cause Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Brad Poindexter: A Life Well-Lived

Bradley Warren Poindexter, a resident of Le Roy, Illinois, passed away on June 2, 2023, at the age of 55. He was surrounded by his loving family at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, Illinois at the time of his passing. Brad was born on January 15, 1968, in Normal, Illinois, to Joseph W. and Alma Darlene Poindexter. He spent his childhood in Le Roy and began working at the Poindexter IGA with his father and great uncle when he became an adult.

Early Years and Education

Brad learned the value of hard work, kindness, and service during his formative years. He graduated from Le Roy High School in 1986 and attended Cincinnati Bible College the following year. It was here that he met Lynne, the woman he would spend the rest of his life with. They got married on December 8, 1990, and initially resided in Cincinnati before moving to Le Roy, where they raised their three sons.

Professional Life

Brad joined the Carpenter’s Union in 1993 and received his certification as a Journeyman Carpenter the same year. He worked in the commercial construction industry as a Carpenter/Superintendent for thirty years before taking his retirement on May 26, 2023. At the time of his retirement, he was working as a Carpenter Superintendent for CORE Construction, where he was highly regarded as an important contributor to the company.

Faith and Community Involvement

Brad grew up attending Le Roy Christian Church and put his faith in Jesus Christ at an early age. He was deeply committed to honoring God in every aspect of his life and volunteered his time in various ministries. He taught in the KidsView Program at Eastview Christian Church in Normal, Illinois, where he had been a member for twenty-two years. Brad was known for his genuine faith and unwavering trust in God, as evidenced by his response to his illness, “God is either going to make me better, or He is going to make me perfect.”

Brad was a man who put the needs of others above his own and was always willing to offer assistance whenever required. He was actively involved in his community, supporting the sporting teams at Le Roy High School, coaching baseball at the Little League level, and serving as an alderman for the City of Le Roy.

Passions and Hobbies

Brad was an avid supporter of the Pittsburgh Steelers and enjoyed watching a wide variety of sporting events, including football, NASCAR, golf, basketball, and baseball. He cherished the simple pleasures in life, such as going for a ride on his motorcycle on a Sunday afternoon, playing golf on a Saturday morning, enjoying a freshly brewed cup of coffee, and going jet skiing on family vacations.

Brad was also a skilled artisan, with a talent for constructing and repairing homes, restoring family artifacts, and producing one-of-a-kind pieces. However, his family was always his top priority. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who encouraged his children to pursue their passions and supported them every step of the way.

A Life Well-Lived

Brad Poindexter will be remembered as a kind, caring, and hardworking man who made a positive impact in the lives of everyone he met. He lived a life of service to others and left behind a legacy of faith, love, and generosity. His family, friends, and community will miss him dearly, but they will take comfort in knowing that he is now at peace in the loving arms of his Heavenly Father.

