Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bradford John Passes Away: Latest Updates

Remembering John Bradford: A Life Well-Lived

John Bradford was born on December 14th, 1949 in the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota. His parents were Amis and Rita (Walz) Bradford. In 1968, he received his high school diploma from North Community High School, and he continued his education at Dunwoody College of Technology in Minneapolis. On January 19, 1995, John and Evelyn Fohrenkam exchanged vows and became husband and wife. They decided to establish their new life in Minneapolis together.

A Devoted Career Man

Between the years of 1984 and 2014, John served as the building facilities manager at Plymouth Congregational Church. During that time, he was there for more than 20 years. After some time, John and Evelyn settled in Cloquet, Minnesota. Since his retirement in 2017, he has been working with Fon du Lac housing, and he will continue to do so until 2023.

A Passion for Woodworking

John enjoyed keeping himself active and had a particular interest in working with wood. He was a skilled craftsman who loved creating beautiful pieces of furniture and other wooden objects. His passion for woodworking was evident in the many pieces he created, and his talent will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.

A Family Man

Heather Houge of Minneapolis and Noah Bradford of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, are John’s children. He is also survived by five grandkids, his brother James (Liz) Swanson, his sisters-in-law Bonnie Fohrenkam and Kim Fohrenkam, his brother-in-law Michael Johnson, and a large number of nieces and nephews. John was a devoted family man who loved spending time with his loved ones. He was always there to lend a helping hand or offer a kind word of advice.

A Life Well-Lived

John passed away on April 15, 2019, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, generosity, and hard work. His parents, his sister Susan (Spencer) Isum, his in-laws Camilla and Robert Fohrenkam, his brothers-in-law Robert and Thomas Fohrenkam, his sister-in-law Janice Johnson, and his stepfather Albert Swanson all passed away before him. His stepfather was also among those who died before him.

A Final Farewell

On Sunday, February 26, 2023, Carl Bradford, age 73, of Cloquet, Minnesota, passed away in his home in Cloquet with his wife, Evelyn Fohrenkam Bradford, by his side. A gathering to honour the deceased’s life will take place at a later time. Nelson Funeral Care of Cloquet has been entrusted with the arrangement of the funeral services.

John Bradford may no longer be with us, but his spirit lives on in the memories of those who knew and loved him. He will be remembered as a devoted family man, a skilled craftsman, and a dedicated worker who made a difference in the lives of those around him. Rest in peace, John Bradford.

