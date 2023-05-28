Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bradley Russell’s Passing: Cause of Death in Ontario

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bradley Russell Obituary: A Look at the Life of a Family Man from Canada

Bradley Russell, a resident of Guelph, Ontario, passed away in July 2022, leaving behind a loving family and a community in mourning. Russell was known for his close bond with his family and his kind-hearted nature. Here’s a closer look at his life and legacy.

Early Life and Family

Russell was born and raised in Canada, and spent much of his life in the province of Ontario. He was married to his wife, Donna McCaughey, for over 50 years, and the couple had two children, Trevor McCaughey and Kelly Wall. Russell was also a proud grandfather to Reilly and Logan.

Illness and Passing

In the years leading up to his passing, Russell battled corticobasal syndrome-progressive dystonia, a rare neurological disorder that causes movement disorders and deterioration of specific areas of the brain. Despite his illness, Russell remained a beloved member of his community and a devoted family man.

Russell passed away on July 22, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 76 years old at the time of his death.

Tributes and Memorials

Following Russell’s passing, his family received an outpouring of condolences and messages of support from friends and community members. A visitation was held on August 2, followed by a Celebration of Life in the Hart Chapel. Russell was cremated, and guests were invited to stay for a reception in the Hart Chapel Fellowship Lounge. He is now rested at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, Russell requested that donations be made to the Toronto Western Hospital – Morton & Gloria Shulman Movement Disorders Clinic.

Legacy and Remembering Bradley Russell

Although Russell’s life was cut short by illness, he will be remembered for his unwavering love for his family and his kindness towards others. His legacy lives on through his loved ones, who continue to mourn his passing and honor his memory.

Rest in peace, Bradley Russell.

News Source : Genius Celebs

Source Link :Ontario Bradley Russell Obituary And Death Cause/