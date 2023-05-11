Dead – Death – Obituary News : Brady Niver’s Death: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Brady Niver Obituary: Remembering the Life of a 16-Year-Old

The passing of 16-year-old Brady Niver from Fulton, New York, has left a void in the hearts of many people in his community. According to legacy.com, Brady passed away on May 8, 2023, from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.

Brady Niver’s Life and Legacy

Brady was born in Syracuse, New York, to Cliff and Heather (Higgins) Niver, who welcomed triplets into the world. According to Syracuse.com, he was a junior varsity football player at G. Ray Bodley High School.

Brady is survived by his parents, triplet sisters, younger sister, grandparents, and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins, according to oswegocountynewsnow.com. He was described as kind, witty, insightful, enthusiastic, brutally honest, and a jokester, with a special knack for uniting people.

Brady Niver Death Cause

According to cnycentral.com, Brady Niver died in an automobile accident on April 30, 2023. He was a passenger in the car driven by his girlfriend of 17 years, Rylee Bartlett, who also perished in the collision. Brady was critically injured and battled for eight days before ultimately succumbing to his injuries on May 8, 2023, according to obits.syracuse.com.

Brady Niver Funeral

Brady Niver’s funeral services were held at Foster Funeral Home on May 14, 2023, according to localsyr.com. Many in the Fulton community still feel the loss of Brady Niver, who was known for his strength, tenacity, and ability to bring people together.

Remembering Brady Niver

Brady Niver’s passing has left a lasting impact on his family, friends, and community. Our hearts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time. Losing a loved one is never easy, but we hope that Brady’s family may find solace in their memories of him.

News Source : Wealthy Peeps

Source Link :Brady Niver Obituary – What Happened To Him? Death Cause/