Dead – Death – Obituary News : Brandon Kidd Dies in Motorcycle Accident in Nevada, Texas

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Brandon Kidd Motorcycle Accident, Death

On the day of the accident, 26-year-old Twin Falls resident Brandon Worring was driving his 2008 Subaru Impreza when he ran a red light at the intersection of 2nd Avenue South and Blue Lakes Boulevard. The second driver, Twin Falls resident Ricky Muse, 44, was driving north in a 2010 Ford pick-up truck when his vehicle collided with Worring’s Subaru.

The Collision

As Muse’s truck hit the passenger side of Worring’s Subaru, the impact sent the Subaru into another lane of traffic. Worring’s car then turned onto Kimberly Road from the curb and accelerated, crossing the curb and slamming into the front door of the Shake Out Burger restaurant. Unfortunately, Worring was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

It was fortunate that the Shake Out was closed on the day of the accident; otherwise, more people could have been injured.

The Investigation

Due to the seriousness of the accident, Kimberly Road was closed for over four hours while the Twin Falls crash was being investigated. According to Lt. Terry Thueson of the Twin Falls Police Department, the car that was passing through the junction lost control and spun until it came to a stop at the Shake Out.

As repairs may cause Shake Out to close unexpectedly for a while, it is essential to notify the authorities as soon as possible if you or a loved one was hurt in an accident caused by the negligence of another driver.

The Idaho Advocates

The Idaho Advocates understand the anxiety that being in an accident can bring on. If you need to take time off work to recover, pushy insurance adjusters may start asking you for a statement about the incident you were involved in. Medical costs can also quickly add up, causing more stress.

But, don’t stress over it! The Advocates are here to help. They are ready to provide assistance to anyone who needs it.

Conclusion

The loss of Brandon Worring is a tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. As we continue to investigate the accident, we hope that it serves as a reminder to all drivers to obey traffic signals and drive safely to avoid accidents like this one.

Brandon Kidd Motorcycle Crash Nevada Texas Fatal Accident Tribute to Brandon Kidd Brandon Kidd Memorial Investigation into Brandon Kidd’s Death

News Source : obituary updates

Source Link :Brandon Kidd Motorcycle Accident, Nevada Texas, Brandon Kidd Has Died – Death – obituary updates/