Dead – Death – Obituary News : Brayden Collins Dies in Missouri Car Crash – Updates

On the Illinois side of the Poplar Street Bridge, early on Saturday morning, there was a collision that included two automobiles. The collision, which took place early in the morning, resulted in the death of a guy who was 21 years old.

The collision took place on the Illinois portion of the bridge. According to the St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr., Brayden McKenzie Collins, who lived on Lake Manor Court in Chesterfield, Missouri, was declared dead at the scene about 4:20 a.m.

Brayden McKenzie Collins was a resident of Lake Manor Court in Chesterfield, Missouri. According to a press release that was issued by the Illinois State Police, a second individual, the identity of which has not been made public, was reportedly transported to a local hospital, where they will be treated for minor injuries.

The collision took place at roughly 2:44 in the morning on the northbound lanes of Interstate 55, according to the press statement. During the time when the police were investigating the incident, these lanes were restricted.

In the late afternoon hours of Saturday, the authorities made the announcement that there was no new information that could be made available regarding the fatality that could be disclosed.

