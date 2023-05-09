Dead – Death – Obituary News : Brazilian Musician Rita Lee Dies at 75

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rita Lee, Legendary Brazilian Musician, Dies at 75

Rita Lee Jones, the co-founder and lead singer for Os Mutantes and a prominent figure in the Tropicália movement, passed away on May 8 at the age of 75. Her family confirmed her death in a statement shared on Instagram, revealing that Lee had been diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021 and passed away at her home in São Paulo surrounded by family. As per her wishes, Lee will be cremated, and a public wake celebrating her life and career will be held at the Planetarium in Ibirapuera Park in São Paulo.

A Successful Six-Decade Career

Lee enjoyed a successful, six-decade career, selling millions of records as a member of Os Mutantes, various other bands, and as a solo act. She was suitably honored with the title “Rainha do Rock” (“Queen of Rock”) in Brazil, though as she told Rolling Stone Brasil in an interview last November, “I like being called the ‘patron saint of freedom’ more than the ‘queen of rock’, which I find a little tacky.”

Lee was a visionary artist and one of the best-selling singer/songwriters in the history of Brazil. She spearheaded the Tropicália movement with the bands Os Mutantes and Tutti Frutti. After embarking on a solo career, she recorded several albums — amongst them her legendary 1979 LP Rita Lee — which catapulted her to massive success and gave us classics like “Mania De Você, “Lança Perfume,” and “Caso Sério.”

Early Life and Career

Rita Lee Jones was born on December 31, 1947, in São Paulo, where she grew up. Her father was an American-Brazilian descendant of the “Confederados,” Southern Confederates who fled the U.S. for Brazil after the Civil War and Reconstruction; hence the middle name “Lee,” in reference to Confederate General Robert E. Lee. Lee started playing music at a young age, even asking her parents for a drum set, in lieu of participating in a debutante ball as a teenager.

The Tropicália Movement

In 1966, Lee formed Os Mutantes with brothers Arnaldo Baptista and Sérgio Dias Baptista. After meeting Gilberto Gil, they were soon looped into the budding Tropicália movement, which blended British and American pop rock and psychedelic rock with Brazilian and African influences. The music was also fiercely political, emerging largely in protest to Brazil’s military dictatorship in the 1960s.

“Our whole thing was playing pranks and defying authority, but you had to be careful in those days because friends were disappearing or being forced into exile, and the cops would often come in and bust up our shows,” Lee told The New York Times in a 2002 interview. “We had to be creative but evasive to avoid the repression, and so we’d tell each other, ‘Let’s make this song complicated so that nobody understands it.’

Solo Career and Legacy

Before leaving Os Mutantes, Lee had released her first solo album in 1970. A second arrived in 1972, but then Lee linked up with a new backing band, Tutti Frutti, with whom she released several major albums over the course of the Seventies. After Tutti Frutti disbanded, Lee’s career continued apace, and she formed a particularly prolific and fruitful creative partnership with her husband, Roberto de Carvalho.

While always wildly popular at home, Lee’s music — and especially that of Os Mutantes and other Tropicália artists — started to find more listeners in the United States in the late Nineties and early 2000s. At one point, Os Mutantes even reunited, though Lee declined to participate; instead, she continued to focus on her own music (her last solo album arrived in 2012) and tour, while also writing several books, including an autobiography in 2016. Last year, Lee was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Latin Grammys.

Tributes and Legacy

On Twitter, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva called Lee “one of the biggest and most brilliant names in Brazilian music” and said she “helped transform Brazilian music with her creativity and boldness.” He continued: “She spared nothing and no one with her humor and eloquence. She faced machismo in life and music and inspired generations of women in rock and art.”

Lee’s music and legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists and fans in Brazil and around the world. Her contributions to the Tropicália movement and her fearless creativity and boldness will never be forgotten.

News Source : Jon Blistein

Source Link :Rita Lee, Brazilian Pioneer and Co-Founder of Os Mutantes, Dead at 75 – Rolling Stone/