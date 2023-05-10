Dead – Death – Obituary News : Brazilian rock legend Rita Lee passes away at 75

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rita Lee: Remembering the Brazilian Rock-and-Roll Icon

Rita Lee, a Brazilian rock-and-roll icon, passed away at the age of 75 on Monday night at her home in Sao Paulo. She was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021. Lee was a legendary singer-songwriter who sang with the famous group Os Mutantes and had a trailblazing solo career as one of Latin America’s first female rockers. She was known as the “Queen of Rock” in Brazil and was a leading figure in the “Tropicalismo” movement that revolutionized Brazilian music during the country’s 1964-1985 military dictatorship.

Her Legacy

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hailed Lee’s creativity and daring, calling her “one of the biggest and most brilliant names in Brazilian music.” Her irreverent songs on love and freedom made her a national fixture across the decades. With her eye-grabbing outfits, bright red hair, and colored sunglasses, Lee remained a revolutionary woman, inspiring generations of women in rock and art. Fellow legend Gilberto Gil led tributes from the music world, calling her “my sister” and posting a compilation of pictures and videos of himself and Lee playing together through the years.

Her Early Life

Rita Lee Jones was born on December 31, 1947, in Sao Paulo, to a family descended from immigrants from the American South who left for Brazil after the US Civil War. Her father, a dentist, included the “Lee” in her name in tribute to Confederate General Robert E. Lee. Lee got her start singing Beatles covers in an all-female band, the Teenage Singers. She shot to fame in the 1960s with Os Mutantes and the Tropicalismo movement, which blended international pop and psychedelic rock with Brazilian sounds.

Her Solo Career

In the 1970s, Lee went solo, releasing a string of hits, including “Ovelha Negra” (1975), “Mania de voce” (1979), and “Lanca Perfume” (1980). Throughout her career, she remained a bridge with the world, opening for the Rolling Stones in their first-ever concert in Brazil in 1995 and releasing an album of bossa nova covers of Beatles songs in 2001. Lee released more than 30 albums across her five-decade career and won the Latin Grammy for best Brazilian rock album in 2001 with her record “3001.”

Her Final Days

Lee retired from performing live in 2012, citing “physical fragility.” Her family announced that a public wake would be held at the planetarium of Sao Paulo’s Ibirapuera Park on Wednesday, followed by a private cremation ceremony in line with her wishes. Her son Joao, one of her three children, wrote a tribute to his mother on Instagram, saying, “Your legacy, story, and art will live forever.”

Final Thoughts

Rita Lee’s music and legacy will continue to inspire generations of women in rock and art. Her songs on love and freedom will remain relevant for years to come. As Brazil mourns the loss of its “Queen of Rock,” the world remembers her as a revolutionary woman who spared nothing and no one with her humor and eloquence. Rest in peace, Rita Lee.

News Source : Rajesh

Source Link :Brazilian rock icon Rita Lee dies at 75/