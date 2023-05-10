Dead – Death – Obituary News : Brazilian Rock Pioneer Rita Lee Dies at 75

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rita Lee, Brazilian Singer and Os Mutantes Founder, Passes Away at 75

The Brazilian music industry has lost a legend as Rita Lee Jones de Carvalho, the founder of Os Mutantes, has passed away. She was 75. Lee died in her home in São Paulo, surrounded by her family, according to her official social media channels. Her cause of death was not disclosed, but the artist was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021 and went into remission last year.

Early Life and Career

Rita Lee was born on December 31, 1947, in São Paulo to an American Brazilian father and a Brazilian mother of Italian descent. She started her musical journey at a young age, taking piano lessons from Magda Tagliaferro. In 1966, when she was still in her teens, Lee formed Os Mutantes with Arnaldo Baptista and Sérgio Dias. Inspired by The Beatles and the emerging Tropicália movement in São Paulo, Os Mutantes created psychedelic music that included fuzzed-out freak outs underscored by carnivalesque orchestrations, found sounds, and pan-Latin rhythms.

The Legacy of Os Mutantes

Os Mutantes’ psychedelic music was light-years ahead of its time. Lee herself said in a 2001 interview with The New York Times, “We were so innocent back then that we weren’t even fully aware of what we were doing, and that gave our music tremendous honesty. Everything we did was spontaneous and natural in a way that is not possible today, and people have come to value that and respond to it passionately.”

Os Mutantes’ music was full of naive, yet exploratory alchemy. The band released five brilliant albums from 1968 to 1972, not to mention its studio work for Gilberto Gil on his second, self-titled album. Every song was somehow cool and collected, yet also on the brink of falling apart. For example, “Bat Macumba” feels like it could be a novelty song for go-go dancers, but its scorched guitar fizz warps listeners into another dimension. “Panis Et Circenses,” written by Gil and Caetano Veloso, was given psychedelic gravitas by Os Mutantes and led by Lee’s soft-but-commanding voice. “We were a magical potion,” Dias told Psychedelic Baby Magazine. “We always knew what each other was up to even without talking.”

Lee’s Solo Career

Lee left Os Mutantes in 1972 “in search of Brazil, Brazil, Brazil,” to assert her roots. She was also briefly married to fellow Os Mutantes member Baptista during this time. Her music became more conventional over the decades, especially her pop collaborations with Roberto Carvalho, whom she later married. Yet still, there was adventure and a deceptive easy-going feeling in those albums. Political dissent, sexual exploration, and religion remained top of mind.

Tributes and Mourning

As fans lined up at the Planetarium at Ibirapuera Park for a public wake, tributes poured in for Lee. “Comadre Rita, Anibal, cabrinha, caprichosa capricorniana, amiga,” tweeted Gil. “Rest, my sister. I love you.” Baptista credits Lee for the “circus feel” of Os Mutantes, including its humor, costumes, and instruments played, like the theremin. Even the current president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, declared three days of mourning and called Lee “one of the greatest and most brilliant names in Brazilian music.”

“The angels sing,” Dias shared in a statement. “The arcangels lower their eyes, and God bows to let her go by… my love… she went to meet love.”

News Source : Wisconsin Public Radio

Source Link :Rita Lee, Os Mutantes singer and Brazilian rock pioneer, is dead at 75/