Dead – Death – Obituary News : Brazilian Rock Queen Rita Lee Dies at 75

Rita Lee: Brazil’s Queen of Rock Passes Away at 75

Brazil’s music industry has lost one of its greatest icons with the passing of Rita Lee Jones, known professionally as Rita Lee. She died at her home in Sao Paulo on Monday evening at the age of 75. Lee was a rock pioneer and feminist icon who gained international fame with hits such as “Ovelha Negra,” “Mania de Você,” and “Now Only Missing You,” among others. With a career spanning six decades, Lee left a lasting mark with her irreverence, creativity, and compositions containing messages that helped introduce Brazilian society to feminism, while also candidly addressing her struggles with drug abuse.

Lee was born in Sao Paulo in 1947 and grew up in a conservative family. She began playing the guitar as a teenager and, at the age of 18, joined the band Os Mutantes. The band was one of the most influential in the Brazilian rock scene and was known for blending psychedelic rock with Brazilian music. Lee’s unique voice and stage presence quickly made her a standout within the band. In 1972, she left Os Mutantes to pursue a solo career.

Lee’s solo career took off with the release of her debut album, “Build Up,” in 1970. The album was a commercial success and featured the hit single “José.” Lee continued to release successful albums throughout the 1970s and 1980s, including “Atrás do Porto Tem uma Cidade,” “Rita Lee,” and “Rita Lee e Roberto de Carvalho.” She also collaborated with other Brazilian musicians, such as Caetano Veloso and Gilberto Gil.

Eventually, Lee’s popularity extended beyond Brazil. She performed in Portugal, England, Spain, France, and Germany. In 1988, the British newspaper Daily Mirror revealed that then-Prince Charles admired her song “Lança Perfume” and considered her his favorite singer.

Lee was not only a talented musician but also a feminist icon. She used her platform to speak out against gender inequality and encourage women to embrace their independence. In a 2008 interview with the Brazilian edition of Rolling Stone, she said: “I was not born to get married and wash underwear. I wanted the same freedom as the boys who used to play in the street with their toy cars. When I got into music, I realized that the ‘machos’ reigned absolute, even more in rock music. ‘Wow’, I said, ‘this is where I’m going to let my fangs out and, literally, give them a hard time.'”

Lee’s music also addressed her struggles with drug abuse. In her autobiography, “Rita Lee: Uma Autobiografia,” she wrote about her experiences with drugs and how she eventually overcame her addiction. Her honesty and openness about her struggles helped destigmatize drug addiction and inspired others to seek help.

Lee’s legacy will continue to inspire generations of musicians and feminists. She was a trailblazer who shattered barriers and paved the way for others to follow. Her music and message will always be remembered.

