Dead – Death – Obituary News : Brazilian rock singer, Rita Lee, dies at 75

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rita Lee, Brazilian Rock Singer, Dies at 75

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Rita Lee Jones, famously known as Rita Lee, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The legendary singer, songwriter, and composer breathed her last at the age of 75. Her death has left her fans and the music industry in shock and mourning.

A Brief Look at Rita Lee’s Life and Career

Rita Lee was a noted personality in the entertainment industry of Brazil. She was widely known for being a Brazilian rock singer, songwriter, and composer. She was also a member of the band “Os Mutantes,” which she established in 1966 with Sérgio Dias and Arnaldo Baptista.

During her time with “Os Mutantes,” Rita Lee released her first two solo albums, which she crafted in collaboration with the band members. She was also known for writing the track “Arrombou a Festa” alongside Paulo Coelho in 1976. However, during that time, she was held under house arrest for a year for marijuana use while expecting her first child.

Rita Lee was not only a musician but also a vegan and an activist for animal rights. More than 55 million recordings of her music have been sold worldwide, and her autobiography, Rita Lee: Uma Autobiografia, was the best-selling non-fiction title in the country.

Rita Lee’s Cause of Death

Rita Lee did not die from natural causes. She was suffering from lung cancer, which had been diagnosed two years ago. The Brazilian singer was at her Sao Paulo home at the time of her passing, surrounded by her beloved family members.

Tributes Pour in for Rita Lee

Following the news of Rita Lee’s death, tributes have been pouring in from fans and colleagues in the music industry. Many have taken to social media to express their love and admiration for the late singer and to mourn her passing.

Rita Lee’s contribution to the music industry of Brazil and the world as a whole cannot be overstated. Her unique voice, style, and creativity will be greatly missed. We extend our deepest condolences to Rita Lee’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

Stay tuned to this website for more updates and details related to Rita Lee’s death and legacy.

News Source : Amzad Khan

Source Link :How did Rita Lee die? Tribute pours in as Brazilian rock singer dies at 75/