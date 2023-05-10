Dead – Death – Obituary News : Brazilian Rock Star Rita Lee Passes Away at 75

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rita Lee, the Brazilian rock-and-roll icon, died at the age of 75 on May 9, 2023, after battling lung cancer. She was considered one of Latin America’s first female rockers and a leading figure in the “Tropicalismo” movement that revolutionized Brazilian music during the country’s military dictatorship from 1964 to 1985. Lee’s creativity and daring, her irreverent songs on sex, love, and freedom, and her eye-grabbing outfits, bright red hair, and colored sunglasses made her a national fixture across the decades. Brazilians hailed her as the “Queen of Rock,” and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva declared three days of national mourning for her.

Lee was born Rita Lee Jones on December 31, 1947, in Sao Paulo, to a family descended from immigrants from the American South who left for Brazil after the US Civil War. Her father, a dentist, included the “Lee” in her name in tribute to Confederate General Robert E. Lee. Lee got her start singing Beatles covers in an all-female band, the Teenage Singers. She shot to fame in the 1960s with Os Mutantes and the Tropicalismo movement, which blended international pop and psychedelic rock with Brazilian sounds.

“I was the only rock girl in an all-boys’ club whose motto was, ‘You have to have balls to play rock,'” Lee wrote in her autobiography, published in 2016. “I went in with my uterus and my ovaries, and I felt equal to them, whether they liked it or not.”

Lee went solo in the 1970s, releasing a string of hits, including “Ovelha Negra” (1975), “Mania de Voce” (1979), and “Lanca Perfume” (1980). She remained a bridge with the world throughout her career, opening for the Rolling Stones in their first-ever concert in Brazil in 1995 and releasing an album of bossa nova covers of Beatles songs in 2001. Lee won the Latin Grammy for best Brazilian rock album in 2001 with her record “3001.” She retired from performing live in 2012, at age 64, citing “physical fragility.”

Fellow legend Gilberto Gil led tributes from the music world, posting a compilation online of pictures and videos of himself and Lee playing together through the years. Brazilian music icons Chico Buarque, Milton Nascimento, and Djavan and Argentine singer Fito Paez were among those who paid homage. Visibly emotional, Culture Minister Margareth Menezes hailed Lee as a “revolutionary woman” in remarks to the Brazilian Senate, where she called for a minute of silence in the late singer’s honor.

Lee’s family said a public wake would be held at the planetarium of Sao Paulo’s Ibirapuera Park on Wednesday. Her body will be cremated in a private ceremony, in line with her wishes. Lee’s son Joao, one of her three children, wrote on Instagram, “My mother, whom I loved more than anything in this life, has become a star in the sky. What an intense, spectacular life you’ve had. Admired and loved by so many people, so far ahead of your time. Your legacy, story, and art will live forever.”

Lee’s contribution to Brazilian music and advocacy for women in rock and art will remain an inspiration for generations to come. Her music will continue to be celebrated, and she will be remembered as one of the biggest and most brilliant names in Brazilian music.

News Source : Agence France-Presse

Source Link :Brazilian rock icon Rita Lee dead at 75/