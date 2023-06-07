Dead – Death – Obituary News : Brazilian Singer Astrud Gilberto Passes Away: Tributes Pour In

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Astrud Gilberto, Singer of “The Girl From Ipanema,” Passes Away

The music industry has lost a true pioneer of Nova songs as well as pop classics and evergreen jazz songs with the passing of Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto. Gilberto, who gained worldwide recognition for her rendition of “The Girl From Ipanema,” passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the age of 83.

Cause of Death

Gilberto’s son, bassist Marceko Gilberto, announced her passing on social media but did not disclose the cause of death. However, given Gilberto’s age, it is speculated that age-related ailments may have contributed to her passing.

A Legacy in Music

After the success of “The Girl from Ipanema,” Gilberto embarked on a solo career, releasing albums such as “Beach Samba” and “The Astrud Gilberto Album.” Throughout her career, she continued to perform and record music, exploring various styles and collaborating with different artists.

Paul Ricci, a family friend, wrote on social media after Gilberto’s passing, “She was an important part of everything that Brazilian music is in the world today and changed many lives with her energy.”

Personal Life

Gilberto was married twice in her life and had two sons, Gregory Lasorsa and Joao Marcelo Gilberto, both of whom worked with her throughout her career.

The passing of Astrud Gilberto is a great loss to the music community, but her music and legacy will continue to live on and inspire generations to come.

News Source : Amzad Khan

