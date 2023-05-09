Dead – Death – Obituary News : Brazilian Singer’s Cause of Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Rita Lee: An Iconic Figure in Brazilian Rock

The sudden passing of Rita Lee Jones, popularly known as Rita Lee, left fans and music enthusiasts devastated. She was a renowned rock singer, songwriter, and composer from Brazil who made a mark in the industry with her unique style and voice.

The Life and Career of Rita Lee

Rita Lee was born in São Paulo, Brazil, to Romilda Padula, a Brazilian pianist, and Charles Fenley Jones, an American-Brazilian dentist who is descended from Confederate soldiers. She showed an early interest in music and requested a drum set instead of the customary teenage debut ball.

Lee rose to fame in the 1960s as a member of the band Os Mutantes, which she established with Sergio Dias and Arnaldo Baptista. During that time, Lee also released her first two solo albums, although they were made in collaboration with Os Mutantes bandmates.

The artist was a well-known personality in Brazilian entertainment and a member of the band Os Mutantes. She was also well-recognized for being a vegan and an animal rights activist. Over 55 million recordings have been sold globally by the artist. In Brazil, her autobiography, “Rita Lee: Uma Autobiografia,” was the year’s best-selling non-fiction title.

Lee co-wrote the track “Arrombou a Festa” with Paulo Coelho in 1976 while she was expecting her first child and was sentenced to a year of house arrest for marijuana use. The song went on to sell 200,000 copies. Her collaboration with the band Tutti Frutti on the album “Fruto Proibido” (Forbidden Fruit) is regarded as a Brazilian music classic.

Rita Lee Death Cause: How Did Brazilian Singer Die?

According to her family, Rita Lee passed away on Tuesday after a two-year struggle with lung cancer, which ultimately became her cause of death. She was 75 years old at the time of her demise.

Following her passing, musicians, politicians, celebrities, and fans have sent a flood of accolades to honor her pioneering work in Brazilian rock. The songwriter was referred to as “an artist ahead of her time” and “one of the greatest and most brilliant names in Brazilian music” by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Rita Lee Obituary

Rita Lee’s obituary was also published along with her death announcement. Her family announced that the singer-songwriter’s admirers would be able to pay their respects at a public wake on Wednesday at the planetarium. There will be no public ceremony, and the artist’s corpse will be burned, as per Rita’s request.

As per the announcement, the family appreciates everyone’s concern and affection during this difficult time.

Final Thoughts

Rita Lee’s sudden demise has left a void in the Brazilian music industry, and fans and music enthusiasts worldwide mourn her loss. Her contribution to the industry will always be remembered, and she will continue to be an inspiration to aspiring musicians and fans alike.

