Dead – Death – Obituary News : Brazil’s ‘Queen of Rock’ dies at 75

Rita Lee Jones: A Tribute to the Brazilian Rock Legend

Rita Lee Jones, better known as Rita Lee, was a renowned Brazilian rock singer, songwriter, and composer. She was a significant member of the Tropicalia artistic movement and was a member of the band Os Mutantes. Apart from her music, Lee was also known for her activism for animal rights and veganism. However, on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, the world lost a talented musician as Rita Lee passed away at the age of 75 after battling lung cancer for two years.

Cause of Death

Rita Lee’s family released a statement confirming that the singer had been battling lung cancer for two years. Despite her long fight against the illness, cancer prevailed, and she ultimately passed away. Her family confirmed that she died peacefully at her home in Sao Paulo, surrounded by her loved ones, as she had always intended. The news of her death sent shockwaves across the world, with many people curious about the reason for her untimely demise.

Career

Rita Lee was a pioneer in Brazilian rock music, and her work has influenced generations of musicians. She released more than 20 albums and sold over 55 million CDs during her career. Her music often dealt with taboo subjects like feminism and sexuality, and she was known for her provocative lyrics and daring performances. Lee gained fame in the 1960s as a member of the band Os Mutantes, which she co-founded with Sergio Dias and Arnaldo Baptista.

Her contributions to music and Brazilian culture were recognized by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who called her “one of the strongest and finest names in Brazilian music” and “an artist ahead of her time.”

Obituary for Rita Lee

Rita Lee’s obituary was announced through her social media account, and it was displayed from ten o’clock until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 10. Her family had requested that her body be cremated, so no public ceremony was held. The family expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. Fans were able to pay their respects during a public wake held at the planetarium in her hometown of Sao Paulo.

A Legacy of Music and Activism

Rita Lee will be remembered not only for her music but also for her activism. She was a passionate advocate for animal rights and veganism, and her lifestyle choices inspired many people to follow in her footsteps. She was a trailblazer in the Brazilian music scene, and her contributions will continue to inspire generations to come.

Her passing is a great loss for the music world, but her legacy will live on through her music and her activism. Rita Lee will always be remembered as a true rock legend and a pioneer of Brazilian music.

