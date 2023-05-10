Dead – Death – Obituary News : Brazil’s “Queen of Rock” Rita Lee dies at 75

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rita Lee, Brazil’s “Queen of Rock” and Singer with Tropicália Legends, Os Mutantes, Dies at 75

The music industry has lost yet another legend with the passing of Rita Lee, Brazil’s “Queen of Rock,” on May 9, 2022, at the age of 75. Her family confirmed the news in an Instagram post, stating that she died peacefully at her residence in São Paulo, surrounded by her loved ones.

Early Life and Career

Rita Lee was born in São Paulo in December 1947 and started her musical career in the mid-1960s. She founded the band Os Mutantes (The Mutants) in 1966 with keyboardist Arnaldo Baptista and guitarist Sérgio Dias.

Tropicália Movement

In 1967, the band contributed a classic song, “Baby,” to the Tropicália: ou Panis et Circencis compilation, which documented composer Gilberto Gil’s anti-dictatorship Tropicália movement. The movement blended Brazilian sounds like samba and bossa nova with bubblegum pop and avant-garde composition, and also drew inspiration from American and British psychedelic rock.

Solo Career

After leaving Os Mutantes in 1972, Rita Lee embarked on a successful solo career, releasing over 40 albums and selling an estimated 50 million records. She was known for her creativity and boldness, and her music helped transform Brazilian music.

Activism

Rita Lee was also an activist and used her platform to speak out against injustice. In 2021, when she was diagnosed with lung cancer, she named her tumor after then-president Jair Bolsonaro, sparking fury amongst his supporters.

Tributes

Following her death, Brazil’s current president, Lula da Silva, paid tribute to her on Twitter, stating that she “helped transform Brazilian music with her creativity and boldness.” He also praised her for facing misogyny in life and music and inspiring generations of women in rock and art.

Rita Lee’s legacy will live on in her music and books, inspiring millions of fans around the world.

