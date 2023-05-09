Dead – Death – Obituary News : Brazil’s Queen of Rock Rita Lee dies at 75

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rita Lee, Brazil’s “Queen of Rock,” Dies at 75

Rita Lee Jones, better known as Rita Lee, passed away at the age of 75 at her home in Sao Paulo on Monday evening. The news was confirmed by a statement posted to her official Instagram account, though her cause of death has not been disclosed.

Despite her “weak and a little out of tune” voice, as she described it, Rita Lee rose to become one of Brazil’s most successful artists, with her career spanning six decades. She was praised for her versatility as a singer-songwriter and was known for playing at least five instruments: drums, guitar, piano, harmonica, and autoharp. She was also one of the first Brazilian musicians to use an electric guitar.

Early Career with Os Mutantes

Rita Lee rose to fame with the group Os Mutantes, starting in 1966. Her creativity and irreverence were evident from the start, as seen in the flamboyant costumes she wore during her shows. By the mid-1970s, after selling 200,000 copies of the album “Forbidden Fruit,” Lee began to be called the “queen of rock” on the music scene. Hits on “Forbidden Fruit” include “Now Only Missing You” and “Ovelha Negra,” long featured on radio stations and Brazilian soap operas.

Messages of Feminism and Drug Abuse

Rita Lee was also one of the first public figures in Brazil to popularize feminist themes, such as infusing the lyrics of her 1979 song “Mania de Voce” (Mania for You) with female sexuality and pleasure. Similar songs followed, such as “Amor e Sexo” (Love and Sex), which contrasted the two in detail, and “Lança Perfume” (Spray Perfume), an ode to unbridled hedonism.

Later in life, Rita Lee became a vegan and animal rights activist. For decades, she kept her hair bright red and often wore matching lenses, a popular look that she discarded in recent years as she allowed her gray to grow out. She resolved in 2015 to reinvent herself as a white butterfly.

In her autobiography, published the following year, she didn’t shy from describing the sexual abuse she suffered as a child at the hands of a man who had come to fix her mother’s sewing machine. She also referred to herself as a “rebel” and “hippie communist” and wrote of sneaking out of the windows of her house as a teenager to play, being arrested during the dictatorship for possession of marijuana, and her multiple stints in rehab clinics for drugs and alcohol.

“I recognize that my best songs were written in an altered state, and my worst too. I only regret my delay in realizing that the ‘medicine’ had long since expired,” she wrote. “My generation suffered the claustrophobia of a brutal dictatorship, and using drugs was a way to breathe airs of freedom.”

Legacy and Lasting Impact

Despite retiring from stage performances in the early 2010s due to physical frailty, Rita Lee’s legacy and impact on Brazilian music and society will remain. She was one of the first Brazilian musicians to gain an international following through her colorful and candid style, and dozens of her songs were featured in widely watched telenovelas in Latin America. The behemoth television network Globo used her rendition of the song “Poison Weed” (Poison Ivy) in three of its programs.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva declared three days of mourning and lamented the loss of “one of the biggest and most brilliant names in Brazilian music.” He praised on his official Twitter profile “an artist ahead of her time” and her sense of humor.

Rita Lee is survived by her three children and her husband, with whom she shared a 44-year musical partnership. In 2021, they released a new song, “Change,” together, and a remix of some of the singer’s biggest hits.

As Rita Lee once wrote, “I will be in heaven, with my soul present playing my autoharp and singing to God, ‘Thank you, Lord, finally sedated.’ Epitaph: She was never a good example, but she was good people.”

News Source : DÉBORA ÁLVARES, Associated Press

Source Link :Rita Lee, Brazil’s long-reigning Queen of Rock, dies at 75/