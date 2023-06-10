Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Breaking Bad’ actor Batayeh dies at 52

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Mike Batayeh: Actor, Comedian, and Proud Arab-American

The entertainment industry lost a talented actor and comedian on June 1, 2017, when Mike Batayeh passed away from a heart attack in his Ypsilanti home. He was 52 years old. The news of his sudden passing shocked his family, friends, and fans, who remembered him as a vibrant, energetic, and passionate performer who never lost touch with his roots.

Mike Batayeh was born in southwest Detroit, the youngest of seven children of Abraham and Victoria Batayeh. He grew up surrounded by his six older sisters, who helped shape his personality and sense of humor. From a young age, he dreamed of becoming an actor, and he moved to Los Angeles in his early 20s to pursue his passion. He worked hard to establish himself in a highly competitive and challenging industry, but he never forgot where he came from.

Over the years, Mike Batayeh acted in numerous TV shows and films, showcasing his versatility and range as an actor. He appeared in popular shows such as “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “The Shield,” “Sleeper Cell,” “Touch,” and “Breaking Bad,” where he played the memorable character of Dennis Markowski, the laundromat manager who secretly ran a meth lab. He also starred in movies such as “American Dreams,” “Gas,” “American East,” and “Don’t Mess With The Zohan,” alongside Adam Sandler. Moreover, he played a lead role in “Detroit Unleaded,” a 2012 comedy set in a Detroit gas station, which highlighted his love for his hometown and its diverse communities.

Apart from his acting career, Mike Batayeh was also a stand-up comedian and a screenwriter, known for his sharp wit, self-deprecating humor, and cultural insights. He often joked about his Middle Eastern heritage and his experiences as an Arab-American, using humor to bridge cultural divides and challenge stereotypes. He toured with other Arab-American comedians, such as Amer Zahr, a Dearborn attorney and comedian of Palestinian descent, whom he considered a friend and colleague. They performed together in Canada just two weeks before he passed away, and Zahr remembered him as a fiery and intense performer who loved his art form and his community.

Mike Batayeh also had a passion for music, specifically hand drums, which he often incorporated into his comedy performances. He was a gifted musician and a respected member of the Arab-American cultural scene, performing in various countries in the Middle East, such as Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, and Dubai. He was part of the first wave of Western comics to perform for local audiences in the region, and he filmed a comedy special for Showtime Arabia in Dubai. He was also invited twice by the Royal family to perform at a comedy festival in Jordan, which showcased his talent and popularity across borders.

However, despite his success and recognition, Mike Batayeh never lost touch with his roots in Detroit and his community. He gave back to his hometown in countless ways, supporting local causes and organizations that helped improve the lives of its residents. He was a kind, sensitive, intelligent, and gifted soul, who touched the lives of many with his humor, talent, and humanity.

Mike Batayeh is survived by his five sisters, several nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was known to his family as the “Funcle,” a fun and loving uncle who always brought joy to their lives. His passing is a great loss for them, as well as for his fans and colleagues. However, his legacy as an actor, comedian, and proud Arab-American will continue to inspire and entertain future generations.

Visitation for Mike Batayeh will be held on Friday, June 16, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Road, Plymouth. He will lie in state on Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. until the noon funeral service at Risen Christ Lutheran Church, 46250 Ann Arbor Road West, Plymouth. Memorial contributions can be made to The Clark Park Coalition Fund, which supports recreation opportunities for youth in southwest Detroit.

