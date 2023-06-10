Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Breaking Bad’ Actor Mike Batayeh Dies at 52

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor Mike Batayeh, Known for Role in “Breaking Bad,” Dies at 52

Actor Mike Batayeh, best known for his role in the hit TV series “Breaking Bad,” has passed away at the age of 52. According to TMZ, Batayeh died of a heart attack in his sleep at his home in Michigan on June 1, 2021.

A Talented Actor and Comedian

Batayeh, a Detroit native, played Dennis Markowski, the manager at Gustavo Fring’s Lavandería Brillante industrial laundromat in “Breaking Bad.” He appeared in three episodes in 2011 and 2012. In addition to his work on “Breaking Bad,” Batayeh was also a talented comedian who performed at a number of well-known clubs, including Gotham Comedy in New York and the Laugh Factory, Comedy Store, Improv, and Icehouse in Los Angeles.

According to his IMDB, Batayeh appeared on several other TV series, including “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “The Shield,” “Sleeper Cell,” and “Touch.” He had a starring role in the film “Detroit Unleaded” and co-starred in movies such as “American Dreamz,” “Gas,” “AmericanEast,” and “You Don’t Mess With The Zohan.”

A Great Loss

After news of Batayeh’s passing broke, friends and fans took to social media to express their condolences and share memories of the actor. “A devastating loss of a huge life – Mike Batayah, you were everybody’s friend,” friend Rola Nashef wrote on Facebook. “And I mean everybody. You wanted to see us all win. I still can’t believe this news.”

Fellow comedian Steven Lolli tweeted, “Mike Batayeh was one of my 1st & best friends in comedy in LA & a great comedian. He played Dennis in #BreakingBad of course. No matter how successful, he always included friends. Class act. Ask God to please go easy on us Jews, Mike. It will be a great favor coming from you RIP.”

Remembering a Life Well-Lived

Batayeh’s family released a statement saying, “He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many.” He is survived by his five sisters and his great nephews and nieces, according to his obituary.

Mike Batayeh will be remembered not only for his memorable performances on screen but also for his ability to make people laugh and his kindness towards others. He will be greatly missed by his friends, family, and fans.

News Source : Justyn Melrose,Jeremy Tanner

Source Link :Mike Batayeh, ‘Breaking Bad’ actor, dead at 52/