Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mike Batayeh dies at 52

Actor and Comedian Mike Batayeh Passes Away at 52

Mike Batayeh, known for his role as the manager of Gus’s renowned laundry in ‘Breaking Bad’, has passed away at the age of 52. According to Variety, Batayeh died of a heart attack while sleeping in his Michigan home on June 1. His family announced the news and said, “He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many.”

Memorial Ceremony

A memorial ceremony for Batayeh will be held on June 16 at 2 p.m. at the Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home in Plymouth, Michigan.

Acting Career

During his acting career, Batayeh appeared in various TV shows and movies such as ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’, ‘Sleeper Cell’, ‘The Bernie Mac Show’, ‘Boy Meets World’, ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’, ‘American Dreamz’, ‘Don’t Mess with the Zohan’, ‘Gas’, and ‘Detroit Unleaded’, where he played the role of Mike. He also performed and headlined in notable comedy clubs like New York’s Gotham and Los Angeles’ Laugh Factory, Comedy Store, the Improv, and the Icehouse.

First American Comedian to Perform for Middle Eastern Audiences

Batayeh was one of the first American comedians to perform for Middle Eastern audiences. He performed in Dubai, where he shot a Showtime Arabia special, as well as Egypt, Lebanon, Nazareth, and Jordan. The Jordanian royal family invited Batayeh to appear at the Amman International Comedy Festival two years in a row.

Breaking Bad Legacy

Batayeh appeared in three episodes of AMC’s ‘Breaking Bad’ as Dennis Markowski, the manager of the Lavanderia Brillante laundromat, which also served as a meth lab for Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. His memorable performance in the show has left a lasting impact on the audience.

Final Words

Mike Batayeh’s untimely death has left the entertainment industry and his fans in shock. His contribution to the world of comedy and acting will always be remembered. Rest in peace, Mike Batayeh.

News Source : ANI

Source Link :‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mike Batayeh dies at 52/