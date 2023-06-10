Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Breaking Bad’ Actor Mike Batayeh Dies at 52

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor and Comedian Mike Batayeh Passes Away at 52

Actor and comedian Mike Batayeh passed away on June 1, 2021, at the age of 52. The news of his death was confirmed by his family, who stated that he died in his sleep due to a heart attack at his home in Michigan.

Mike was best known for his role as manager Dennis Markowski on the hit television series “Breaking Bad”. In the show, he portrayed the manager of Gustavo Fring’s laundry business, which was a front for Walter White’s meth lab. Besides “Breaking Bad”, Mike also had television credits in other hit shows like “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”, “Battle Creek”, “CSI: Miami”, “Jessie”, and “Everybody Loves Raymond”. He also did voiceover work for the movie “X-Men: Days of Future Past”.

Upon hearing the tragic news, many of Mike’s colleagues and friends paid tribute to him. One of them was Hollywood director Rola Nashef, who wrote an emotional message on Facebook. She described Mike as “everybody’s friend” and mentioned how he could make anyone laugh, think, inspire and root for. She also talked about his talent for stage, screenwriting, television, and film, which was described as genius, outrageous, and fearless.

Another co-star of Mike’s, Yorg Kerasiotis, who acted with him in the 2012 movie “Detroit Unleaded”, wrote a heartfelt tribute to him. He called Mike a superstar and one of the funniest men he’s ever known.

Mike’s sudden death was a shock to everyone who knew him, as he had no history of heart issues. His family has asked for privacy during this difficult time and stated that he will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Colleagues Pay Tribute to Mike Batayeh

Hollywood director Rola Nashef wrote on Facebook, “A devastating loss of a huge life – Mike Batayeh, you were everybody’s friend. And I mean everybody. There isn’t a person that I introduced you to or a waitress that took our order whom you didn’t make laugh, think, inspire and root for. You wanted to see us all win. I still can’t believe this news.”

Yorg Kerasiotis, Mike’s co-star in “Detroit Unleaded”, wrote, “You were the superstar we always admired and one of the funniest men I’ve ever known.”

Conclusion

Mike Batayeh was a talented actor and comedian who brought joy and laughter to many with his work. His sudden passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

Mike Batayeh death Breaking Bad actor dies Heart attack in entertainment industry Remembering Mike Batayeh Loss of Breaking Bad star

News Source : AceShowbiz Team

Source Link :‘Breaking Bad’ Star Mike Batayeh Dies of Heart Attack at 52/