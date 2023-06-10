Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mike Batayeh passes away at 52

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor and Comedian Mike Batayeh Passes Away at 52

Actor and comedian Mike Batayeh, best known for his role as the manager of Gus’s laundry in the hit TV series Breaking Bad, has passed away at the age of 52. His family announced that he died of a heart attack while sleeping in his Michigan home on June 1.

Batayeh had a successful career in the entertainment industry, appearing in numerous TV shows and movies. He appeared in three episodes of Breaking Bad as Dennis Markowski, the manager of the Lavanderia Brillante laundromat, which was also a meth lab for Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

Aside from Breaking Bad, Batayeh appeared in other TV shows like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Sleeper Cell, The Bernie Mac Show, Boy Meets World, and Everybody Loves Raymond. He also co-starred in movies such as American Dreamz, Don’t Mess with the Zohan, and Detroit Unleaded.

Batayeh was also a successful comedian and performed at notable comedy clubs like New York’s Gotham and Los Angeles’ Laugh Factory, Comedy Store, the Improv, and the Icehouse. He was one of the first American comedians to perform for Middle Eastern audiences, performing in Dubai, Egypt, Lebanon, Nazareth, and Jordan. The Jordanian royal family invited Batayeh to appear at the Amman International Comedy Festival two years in a row.

His family released a statement saying, “It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that my sisters and I announce the passing of our dear brother. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many.”

A memorial ceremony for Batayeh will be held on June 16 at 2 p.m. at the Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home in Plymouth, Mich.

Mike Batayeh’s passing is a loss for the entertainment industry, and he will be remembered for his talent and ability to bring laughter and joy to his audiences.

News Source : ANI

Source Link :‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mike Batayeh dies at 52- The New Indian Express/