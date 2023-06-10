Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mike Batayeh passes away at 52

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Breaking Bad Actor Mike Batayeh Dies at 52

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of actor Mike Batayeh, who passed away at the age of 52 on June 1, 2023. The actor, best known for his role as laundromat manager Dennis Markowski in the hit TV show Breaking Bad, suffered a heart attack at his home in Michigan.

Batayeh’s family confirmed the news on Facebook, sharing a throwback photo of the actor and expressing their sadness over his passing. They described him as a beloved brother who brought laughter and joy to many. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Batayeh’s career spanned over two decades, with notable roles in TV shows such as It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, CSI: Miami, Everybody Loves Raymond, and The Bernie Mac Show. However, it was his portrayal of Dennis Markowski in Breaking Bad that made him a household name.

Following news of his passing, many of Batayeh’s colleagues and friends in the industry paid tribute to the actor. Hollywood director Rola Nashef described his death as a devastating loss and praised him for being a friend to everyone he met. Yorg Kerasiotis, who co-starred with Batayeh in the urban comedy Detroit Unleaded, called him a superstar and one of the funniest men he had ever known.

Batayeh’s family has requested that any donations made in his honor be used to support young people in southwest Detroit, a cause close to the actor’s heart.

The entertainment industry has lost a talented and beloved actor in Mike Batayeh. His contributions to television and film will be remembered, and he will be greatly missed by fans and colleagues alike.

News Source : Bang Showbiz

Source Link :‘Breaking Bad’ star Mike Batayeh dies at age 52/