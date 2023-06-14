Dead – Death – Obituary News : Breaking Bad actor Mike Batayeh’s cause of death revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Breaking Bad Actor Mike Batayeh’s Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for ‘Breaking Bad actor’ Mike Batayeh who died at his Michigan home on June 1, has been revealed. A representative for the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s Office told New York Post in an email that the actor, 52, died by “asphyxia hanging.” No other details have been released.

Family Claims Heart Attack

Mike’s family had previously claimed that he died in his sleep of a heart attack. They said his death was very sudden and confirmed he did not suffer from any heart issues. The family said in a statement to TMZ at the time, “He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many.”

Career and Voice Work

Mike appeared as Dennis Markowski on three episodes from 2011 to 2012, of the award-winning AMC hit. He was also a comedian who travelled the world. Mike is known for doing voice work, and appeared on ‘The Bernie Mac Show,’ ‘Boy Meets World’ and ‘CSI: Miami.’

Possible Suicide

A Pittsfield Township Police Department report has claimed law enforcement had been called to the performer’s one-bedroom apartment’s third floor for an “unattended death” and “possible suicide.” The report also claimed a male relative knew about Mike’s “turbulent mental health.” Mike reportedly spent a weekend with the relative late last month “to distract himself.” The man alleged that Mike had attempted suicide once, several years ago. Another witness, identified as Mike’s “therapist,” reportedly said the actor had been his client “off and on for the past seven years.” The person had become worried when Mike failed to appear for a scheduled appointment on the morning of June 1.

Suicidal Tweets

New developments in the case revealed that Mike had tweeted about suicide multiple times before his death. “Let’s face it … Jesus was suicidal and as a Roman Catholic I was taught suicide is a SIN … Double standard because he was the boss’s son,” Mike tweeted on April 9, 2015. About a year later, on April 18, 2016, he tweeted, “You ever been so bored you contemplate suicide just because it’s something to do?” The actor again tweeted on November 20, 2019, “Holiday season is here. It’s a time of reflection and rebirth. It’s also a time of depression and suicide. It’s all perspective.”

Mental Health Awareness

Mike Batayeh’s death highlights the importance of mental health awareness and the need for support systems for those who may be struggling. It is important to take suicidal thoughts seriously and seek help if needed. Resources such as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and the Crisis Text Line are available for those in need of immediate support.

In conclusion, the cause of Mike Batayeh’s death has been revealed as asphyxia hanging, and the possibility of suicide has been raised. It is important to remember that mental health struggles are a real and serious issue, and support and resources are available for those who may be struggling. Mike will be remembered for his talent and ability to bring laughter and joy to many.

