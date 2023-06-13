Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Breaking Bad’ actor’s cause of death confirmed after 2 weeks

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Breaking Bad Actor Mike Batayeh’s Cause of Death Confirmed

The Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s Office in Michigan has confirmed the cause of death of “Breaking Bad” actor Mike Batayeh. The actor, who played the laundromat manager Dennis Markowski on the award-winning series, died at his Michigan home on June 1 at the age of 52. Initially, his sister told TMZ that the actor had died in his sleep of an apparent heart attack. However, on June 13, the New York Post reported that an email from the medical examiner’s office indicated a cause of death consistent with suicide. Mike’s family released a statement saying, “He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many.” Aside from “Breaking Bad,” Mike appeared in several other TV shows, including “The Bernie Mac Show,” “Boy Meets World,” “CSI: Miami,” and “Everybody Loves Raymond.”

John Lennon Gets the AI Treatment

The late John Lennon is getting an artificial intelligence (AI) makeover for what will be the final Beatles’ song. Paul McCartney revealed in a BBC Radio 4 interview that the AI-enhanced and “pure” version of John’s voice, originally recorded on an old demo tape, will be used in the last Beatles record. McCartney said, “We were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI, so then we could mix the record as you would normally do. It gives you some sort of leeway. So there is a good side to it and then a scary side, and we will just have to see where that leads.” The use of AI in music and other recorded art forms has raised ethical concerns about posthumous recordings. Experts speculate that the new song will be John’s “Now And Then,” which appeared on a demo tape circa 1978, two years before his death, according to the New York Times.

Vanna White Reacts to Pat Sajak’s Retirement

Vanna White, Pat Sajak’s longtime co-star on “Wheel of Fortune,” has shared her thoughts on Pat’s impending retirement. On Twitter, Vanna wrote, “When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later? I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak!” Pat announced on Twitter that he would be leaving the show after the 2023-2024 season. As of yet, there is no word on who will replace him, but fans have already started a campaign for Vanna to take over the hosting job. Whoopi Goldberg even volunteered on “The View,” saying, “I want that job! I think it’d be lots of fun.”

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Defamation Battle Ends

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle over defamation has ended with Amber paying Johnny the $1 million settlement she agreed to in December. Both parties had filed appeals to the original Virginia jury’s verdict, which found that both stars had defamed each other. The jury awarded significantly more money in damages to Johnny, but both stars agreed to settle in December. Johnny intends to donate $200,000 of the settlement money to each of five charities supporting children with serious illnesses and environmental conservation groups. The charities include Make-A-Film, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Teitaroa Society, and Amazonia Fund Alliance.

New Details Emerge in Lisa Marie Presley’s Estate Settlement

New details have emerged about the settlement agreement between Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Lisa Marie Presley’s estate. The settlement names Riley as the estate’s sole trustee, and she will also inherit Graceland and manage the sub-trusts set up for her younger twin sisters, Harper and Finley Lockwood. Priscilla, who originally sought sole control of the estate, will instead be named trustee of a sub-trust for Lisa Marie’s brother, Navarone Garibaldi. The agreement states that Priscilla will be buried as close to her late husband, Elvis Presley, as possible without moving the gravesites at Graceland. Of the nine beneficiaries, Navarone will get one-ninth of the trust, and the remaining money and assets will be split between Lisa Marie’s three daughters, Riley, Finely, and Harper. Lisa Marie Presley died in January 2023 at the age of 54.

Hoda Kotb Talks Parenting Anxiety

“Today” anchor Hoda Kotb, who adopted two daughters in 2017 and 2019, has revealed that she has anxiety about being an older parent. However, she remains positive about the future and looks to her 86-year-old mother as an inspiration. Hoda said, “I add 30 to Haley and I add 30 to Hope. And I think to myself, won’t that be spectacular? I can do that, wouldn’t that be amazing? Do I get to see them get married? Maybe, that would be really good. Or do I get to see them have a child? Maybe. That would be really good.” Earlier this year, Hoda’s daughter Hope was hospitalized for over a week due to a medical complication, but Hoda has shared that she is doing well and on the road to recovery.

News Source : Wonderwall.com

Source Link :‘Breaking Bad’ actor’s cause of death confirmed two weeks after he died at 52, more news | Gallery/