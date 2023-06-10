Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Breaking Bad’ star Batayeh passes at 52

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor and Comedian Mike Batayeh, Known for His Role in Breaking Bad, Dies at 52

Mike Batayeh, an actor and comedian, known for his role as the manager of Gus’s laundry in the hit TV series Breaking Bad, has died at the age of 52. According to his family, he passed away in his sleep due to a heart attack at his home in Michigan on June 1st.

Batayeh’s family released a statement expressing their sadness over his passing and remembering him for his ability to bring laughter and joy to so many people. They also announced that a memorial ceremony would be held on June 16th at the Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home in Plymouth, Michigan.

Batayeh appeared in three episodes of Breaking Bad as Dennis Markowski, the manager of the Lavanderia Brillante laundromat, which also served as a meth lab for Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. He was also known for his appearances on shows such as It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Sleeper Cell, The Bernie Mac Show, Boy Meets World, and Everybody Loves Raymond.

In addition to his work in television, Batayeh co-starred in Paul Weitz’s American Dreamz and Don’t Mess with the Zohan. He also played Mike in the 2012 film Detroit Unleaded.

Batayeh was also a comedian and had performed and headlined at notable comedy clubs such as New York’s Gotham and Los Angeles’ Laugh Factory, Comedy Store, the Improv, and the Icehouse. He was one of the first American comedians to perform for Middle Eastern audiences, and he performed in Dubai, Egypt, Lebanon, Nazareth, and Jordan. The Jordanian royal family invited Batayeh to appear at the Amman International Comedy Festival two years in a row.

Fans and colleagues of Batayeh took to social media to express their sadness at his passing and to remember him for his talent and kindness. Actor and comedian Maz Jobrani tweeted, “So sad to hear about the passing of my friend Mike Batayeh. He was one of the funniest guys I knew. RIP Mike.”

Batayeh’s death is a loss to the entertainment industry, and he will be remembered for his comedic talent and his memorable role in Breaking Bad.

News Source : ANI

Source Link :‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mike Batayeh dies at 52/