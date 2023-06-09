Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Breaking Bad’ star passes away at 52

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Mike Batayeh: Breaking Bad Actor and Comedian Passes Away at 52

It is with heavy hearts that we report the passing of Mike Batayeh, an actor and comedian best known for his role as Dennis Markowski on the hit AMC series Breaking Bad. Batayeh’s manager Steve Owens confirmed that the actor died from a heart attack in his sleep on June 1 at the age of 52. His funeral service will be held on June 17 at Risen Christ Lutheran Church in Plymouth, Michigan.

Batayeh’s agent, Arlene Thornton, paid tribute to the late actor in a statement to USA TODAY, describing him as “one of our favorite clients” who was “a great actor and very funny guy who had fans all around the world.” Batayeh’s talent and humor were evident in his performance as the manager of Gustavo Fring’s laundromat, a front for Walter White’s meth lab, on Breaking Bad. He appeared in three episodes from 2011 to 2012.

Aside from Breaking Bad, Batayeh had an extensive career in television, with credits that include It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Battle Creek, CSI: Miami, Jessie, and Everybody Loves Raymond. He also lent his voice to the 2014 film X-Men: Days of Future Past. Born and raised in Detroit, Batayeh remained active in his community, dedicating his time to helping youth through The Clark Park Coalition Fund.

Batayeh’s friend and director Rola Nashef paid tribute to him on Facebook, saying, “You were everybody’s friend. And I mean everybody. There isn’t a person that I introduced you to or a waitress that took our order whom you didn’t make laugh, think, inspire and root for. You wanted to see us all win. I still can’t believe this news.” Nashef also praised Batayeh’s talent for stage, screenwriting, television, and film, describing it as “genius, outrageous, and fearless.”

In addition to his acting career, Batayeh was also a comedian who shared his stand-up comedy clips on Instagram. He is survived by his great nieces and nephews Ella, Dominic, Olivia, Sophia, Kai, Maze, and Codi. His obituary on the Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes’ website encourages people to donate to The Clark Park Coalition Fund in his honor.

Batayeh’s passing is a loss to the entertainment industry and his community. His kindness, talent, and humor will be missed by all who knew him. Rest in peace, Mike Batayeh, and thank you for the laughs and memories you gave us.

News Source : Charles Trepany

Source Link :‘Breaking Bad’ actor dies at 52 of heart attack/