Dead – Death – Obituary News : Breaking News: Sidhu Moosewala Passes Away Today

Sidhu Moosewala, Popular Punjabi Singer and Rapper, Shot Dead by Attackers

Sidhu Moosewala, the well-known Punjabi singer and rapper who had recently joined the Congress Party before the Punjab elections, was shot and killed by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village in the Mansa district of Punjab on Sunday morning, May 29, 2022. Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon at Mansa Hospital, confirmed Sidhu Moosewala’s death.

Sidhu Moosewala’s Political Career

Sidhu Moosewala had contested in the Punjab assembly election with the aim of winning a ticket to the Indian Parliament from the Mansa district. However, he was defeated by Aam Party candidate Aadmi Vijay Singla, who won by a high margin of 63,000 votes. Vijay Singla was later dismissed by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for corruption.

Sidhu Moosewala’s Death Confirmed

The death of Sidhu Moosewala has sent shockwaves through the Punjabi music industry and his fans. This morning, the news of his untimely demise was confirmed, leaving many in disbelief.

Sidhu Moosewala’s Controversial Song

Last month, Sidhu Moosewala released a new song called ‘Scapegoat’, which provoked the ire of the Aam Aadmi Party and its supporters. In the song, Sidhu Moosewala referred to alleged Aam Aadmi supporters as traitors (gaddar).

Conclusion

The sudden and tragic death of Sidhu Moosewala has left the Punjabi community in mourning. Sidhu Moosewala was a popular and beloved figure in the music industry who had a bright future ahead of him. The circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be fully understood, but his loss will be felt deeply by his fans and loved ones.

