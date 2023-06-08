Dead – Death – Obituary News : Breda O’Reilly Passes Away: Death Cause & Recent Obit.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Breda O’Reilly Obituary: A Life Remembered

Breda O’Reilly, formerly known as Breda Delaney, passed away on June 8th, 2023, at her daughter-in-law Kathleen’s home in Cappalug, Killeshin, Carlow. She was surrounded by her loving family, who had been devoted to her until the very end. Breda was the beloved wife of Martin, who had passed away before her, and the much-loved mother of Eamon, who had also passed away prior to her. She is survived by her grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

A Life Well-Lived

Breda was a cherished member of her community, and her passing has left a void that will be difficult to fill. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who always put her family first. Her kind and gentle nature made her a beloved figure among her family and friends. She was always willing to lend a listening ear or offer a helping hand to those in need.

Breda was a woman of strong faith, and she found great comfort in her religion. She was a regular attendee at mass and was actively involved in her local church community. Her devotion to her faith was a source of strength and inspiration for those around her.

A Final Farewell

Friends and family of Breda will have the opportunity to pay their respects at her wake, which will take place at her daughter-in-law’s home on Friday and Saturday. Prayers will be held on Saturday evening at 7.30 p.m.

The funeral mass will take place at The Holy Cross Church in Killeshin on Sunday at 1 p.m. Breda’s body will be transported from her residence to the church, and she will be laid to rest in the cemetery nearby. Only the family will receive flowers at this time, and donations to St. Fiacc’s House in Graiguecullen can be made in lieu of flowers.

A Fond Farewell to a Beloved Figure

Breda O’Reilly will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her kind spirit, gentle nature, and unwavering faith will be remembered for years to come. Her passing is a reminder to cherish the time we have with our loved ones and to hold them close to our hearts. May she rest in peace for all of eternity.

Breda O’Reilly death Breda O’Reilly obituary Breda O’Reilly cause of death Recent obituary of Breda O’Reilly Breda O’Reilly funeral arrangements

News Source : recent obits

Source Link :Breda O’Reilly Obituary, Breda O’Reilly Has Passed Away – Death Cause – recent obits/