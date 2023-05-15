Dead – Death – Obituary News : Brendan O’Brien, Voice of Crash Bandicoot, Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Brendan O’Brien, Voice Actor for Original Crash Bandicoot Games, Passes Away at 61

The entertainment industry has lost a talented voice actor with the passing of Brendan O’Brien. He was best known for lending his voice to several characters in the original Crash Bandicoot games. O’Brien passed away on March 23, but the news of his death only recently became widespread.

A Distinguished Career in the Entertainment Industry

O’Brien’s obituary, which was discovered on Legacy.com, highlighted his accomplished career in the entertainment industry. He voiced Crash Bandicoot in the original PlayStation games developed by Naughty Dog and continued to be involved with the series until 2004. In addition to his work on Crash Bandicoot, O’Brien also voiced N. Gin, Dr. Neo Cortex, Dr. Nitrus Brio, and Tiny Tiger in the first three Crash games.

A Love for Music and A Family of Entertainers

Aside from his work in voice acting, O’Brien was also a fan of music. His obituary stated that he enjoyed playing guitar and participated in every high school event in the southland. Coming from a family of entertainers, O’Brien began his own acting career at the young age of 10. According to IMDB, his last television appearance was in a 2021 episode of The Slowest Show.

A Loss for the Entertainment Industry

O’Brien’s family has not disclosed the cause of his death. He is survived by his wife of 23 years. The entertainment industry has lost a talented and beloved voice actor who will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and condolences go out to O’Brien’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : PlayStation LifeStyle

Source Link :Original Crash Bandicoot Voice Actor Brendan O’Brien Has Passed Away/