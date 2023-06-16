Dead – Death – Obituary News : Brett Hadley dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Young and the Restless’ Brett Hadley Dies at 92

Television actor Brett Hadley, best known for his role as police detective Carl Williams in the US soap opera The Young and the Restless, has passed away at the age of 92. His close friend and photographer Mary Ann Halpin confirmed the news on Facebook, stating that she had said goodbye to her childhood friend with a heavy heart. She shared intimate memories of their friendship, remembering how they were the bad kids in their acting class and used to sit at the back and giggle. She also reminisced about sitting with Hadley in front of her apartment in Burbank, stoned and pretending they were driving through the country.

Hadley started his acting career in the 1970s after studying drama at the University of New Mexico. He guest-starred in several TV series, including The Waltons and had a recurring role on Marcus Welby, MD. However, his defining role came in 1980 when he joined the popular daytime soap The Young and the Restless as the no-nonsense cop, Carl Williams. He played the character for 11 years before departing in 1991.

Hadley returned to the show in 1998, where he played a character who suffered from amnesia and did not remember anything about his life. He appeared in The Young and the Restless for the final time in 1999, but continued acting until 2015.

Mary Ann Halpin also mentioned that she and Hadley had traveled together, he had attended her wedding, and they had even appeared together in an episode of The Young and the Restless. She will miss his playful and deep conversation, his funny flirty giggle, and twinkling eyes.

If you have any celebrity stories, videos, or pictures, you can get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145, or visiting their Submit Stuff page.

More Trending News

The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden reveals cancer diagnosis

TikTok star Carl Eiswerth ‘dies’ aged 35 after car accident as fan tributes flood in: ‘He was a damn good one’

Brett Hadley Young and the Restless Brett Hadley actor Brett Hadley death Brett Hadley tribute Brett Hadley obituary

News Source : Rachael O’Connor

Source Link :Brett Hadley dead: The Young and the Restless star dies aged 92/