Dead – Death – Obituary News : Brett Hadley, ‘The Young and the Restless’ Star, Dies at 92

Brett Hadley, Beloved Actor on The Young And The Restless, Dies at 76

Death is a very unfortunate part of life. Learning about the death of a beloved actor is never easy. We are sending the friends and family of Brett Hadley our condolences during this tough time. Keep reading to find out what happened.

A Beloved Actor

Brett Hadley was best known for his role as Genoa City police detective Carl Williams on the soap opera The Young And The Restless. He played the role for over a decade and in the process, became a beloved actor for the audience.

The Confirmation of His Death

The news of Hadley’s death was made official by his longtime friend Mary Ann Halpin. She wrote on Facebook confirming her friend’s death. She wrote, “He has been my friend since I was 19 [y]ears old. We were in an acting class and were the bad kids in the class. We sat in the back and giggled. I will miss his playful and deep conversation, his funny flirty giggle and twinkling eyes. He took his last bow and gracefully left us yesterday. Thank you to my dear sweet soul sister Darcy Lee Caplan for midwifing him out.”

Hadley’s friend of several decades Darcy Lee Caplan confirmed that the actor had passed away on Wednesday of sepsis at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills.

A Fondly Remembered Character

His character The Young And The Restless, Williams appeared on the show from 1980 to 1990. He had additional appearances on the series between 1998 and 1999. The years that he was not on the show, his character had been considered ‘missing.’ Hadley left the show for good in 1999.

Memories Shared By His Castmates

“He was a delight to work with and was an upbeat and happy presence in the halls and on the set,” Beth Maitland, his castmate on The Young And The Restless said in an interview. “He was an old-fashioned guy, always professional, but full of fun stories and laughs and always happy to be on the stage. His memory speaks to a happy time, when soaps were in their heyday and the actors were legendary and larger than life.”

A Career in Television and Film

The first time Hadley made an appearance on television was in 1969 when he was in an episode of NBC’s The Name of the Game. He also appeared 10 times on ABC’s Marcus Welby, M.D. in various roles. Other significant roles for the actor included Room 222, The F.B.I., Ironside, Lucas Tanner, The Waltons, and Kojak. His last credited onscreen appearance was in 2015 in a comedy short called Dreamcatchers. He also appeared in several films during his career, which included The Mad Bomber, Funny Lady, and Next of Kin.

Final Thoughts

The news of Brett Hadley’s death is heartbreaking. We send his friends and family our condolences during this tough time. Share this piece so other fans of the actor can pay their respects as well.

