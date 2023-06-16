Dead – Death – Obituary News : Brett Hadley, Young and the Restless actor, passes at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Brett Hadley, Veteran Soap Opera Actor, Passes Away at 92

The entertainment industry mourns the loss of Brett Hadley, a veteran actor who spent over two decades on the popular soap opera, The Young and the Restless. Hadley, who played police detective Carl Williams on the show for more than a decade, passed away on June 14 at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital at the age of 92.

A Career in Acting

Born on May 30, 1929, in Oklahoma City, Hadley began his acting career in the 1950s. He appeared in numerous TV shows, including The Twilight Zone, The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, and Perry Mason. However, he is best known for his long-running role on The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless

Hadley joined the cast of The Young and the Restless in 1982 and played the role of Carl Williams until 1997. During his time on the show, he was involved in several memorable storylines, including his character’s romance with leading lady Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) and his investigation into the murder of Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters).

A Legacy in Soap Opera

Hadley’s work on The Young and the Restless earned him a loyal fan following and critical acclaim. He was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for his portrayal of Carl Williams in 1986. His performance on the show helped to establish him as one of the most respected actors in the soap opera genre.

A Life Well-Lived

Brett Hadley lived a full and rewarding life, both on and off the screen. In addition to his work as an actor, he was a devoted husband and father. He was married to his wife, Betty, for 68 years and had three children and several grandchildren.

Hadley’s passing is a loss for the entertainment industry and for his legions of fans. He will be remembered for his talent, dedication, and kindness, both on and off the screen. Rest in peace, Brett Hadley.

Brett Hadley obituary Young and the Restless cast members Brett Hadley acting career Y&R stars who passed away Brett Hadley legacy in daytime television

News Source : Entertainment Weekly – Maureen Lee Lenker

Source Link :Brett Hadley, Young and the Restless star, dies at 92/