Dead – Death – Obituary News : Brian Booth, Australian Test Cricketer and Olympian, Passes Away at 89

Cricket Australia Mourns the Loss of Brian Booth

Cricket Australia announced on Saturday that former Test player and field hockey Olympian Brian Booth had passed away. Booth was 89 years old at the time of his death.

A Brief Overview of Booth’s Career

Brian Booth was born in Sydney, Australia in 1933. He made his first-class debut for New South Wales in 1954 and went on to play 29 Tests for Australia between 1961 and 1966. Booth was a skilled batsman and fielder, known for his elegant stroke play and safe hands in the slips.

In addition to his cricketing achievements, Booth was also a talented field hockey player. He represented Australia at the 1956 and 1960 Olympics, winning a silver medal in Melbourne and a gold medal in Rome.

Tributes Pour in for Booth

Following the news of Booth’s death, tributes began pouring in from around the cricketing world. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley released a statement saying, “Brian Booth was a true cricketing legend and an inspiration to generations of players. His contribution to the game both on and off the field will never be forgotten.”

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell also paid tribute to Booth, describing him as “a fine player and a true gentleman of the game.” Chappell went on to say, “Brian was a wonderful ambassador for cricket and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”

Remembering Booth’s Contributions to Australian Cricket

Booth’s contributions to Australian cricket were numerous and varied. He was a talented batsman who scored over 3,000 runs in his Test career, including five centuries. He was also a brilliant fielder, taking 29 catches in his 29 Tests.

Off the field, Booth was respected for his commitment to the game and his willingness to share his knowledge and experience with younger players. He served as a selector for New South Wales and was later appointed as a national selector.

Booth’s achievements in the field of field hockey were also impressive. He was a key member of the Australian team that won gold at the 1960 Olympics in Rome. Booth was known for his speed and agility on the hockey field, as well as his ability to score goals.

The Legacy of Brian Booth

Booth’s legacy in Australian cricket and field hockey will continue to be felt for years to come. He was a true gentleman of the game, respected by players and fans alike for his skill, sportsmanship, and dedication to the sport he loved.

As Nick Hockley said in his statement, “Brian Booth will always be remembered as a true legend of Australian cricket. His passing is a great loss to the cricketing community, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

In Conclusion

The passing of Brian Booth is a sad day for cricket fans around the world. His contributions to the game will never be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of players to come.

Rest in peace, Brian Booth. You will be sorely missed.

